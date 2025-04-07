Expectations from a week of rain adds to the Myanmar earthquake problems, where the death toll is 3500ExBulletin





Visitors walk near the Monastery of Maha Ogmani Bonzan, known as the ME Nu Brick Monastery, in the wake of an earthquake on Friday in Innwa, Tada-U Township, Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. AP/AP hide the explanatory name

AP/AP

Bangkok-People fired in the areas affected by Myanmar's earthquakes for thunderstorms late on Sunday, after heavy rains and winds on the night before the rescue and relief operations were disrupted and added to the misery of many who lost their homes in the disaster and forced to sleep in the open.

The state -run MRTV in Myanmar said on Sunday evening that the scattered shower and thunderstorms are possible throughout the country for the next week.

“The public is advised to be aware of the possibility of sudden rains accompanied by strong winds, cold, cold, and landslides,” said MRTV. It is expected that during the day the temperatures will reach 38 ° C (100 degrees Fahrenheit) by the middle of the week.

The 7.7 -sized earthquake center was near Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar. It reached a wide range of the country, causing great damage to six regions and countries, including NayPyitaw.

On Sunday, Miguor, General Zu Min Ton, told reporters that 3564 people have been confirmed so far, with 5,012 others with wounds and 210 missing.

The earthquake left many areas without communications or communications by phone or cells, roads and damaged bridges, which hinders damage assessments.

On Sunday, an official from the Myanmar Rescue Federation (Mandalay) told the Associated Press on Sunday that rescuers had to close the equipment and electrical machines used temporarily in searches due to the rain on Saturday and Sunday, making the work more difficult but not stopping them.

The official, who spoke on the condition that his identity was not disclosed because he was afraid of his arrest by the army to speak without permission, said that the rescuers will continue the searches despite the possibility of more rains.

One of the other movables who works in Mandalay, likewise, said that his identity is not disclosed, that the rain and strong winds caused the collapse of some buildings, causing more hardship for those looking for shelter.

Irrawaddy, the Myanmar news website that works in exile, reported that at least 80 bodies were found in the Great Wall Hotel in Mandalay after removing the walls and knees on Sunday afternoon. Its report cannot be confirmed immediately.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a statement on Sunday that rescuers recovered five bodies of collapsed buildings in Mandalay.

Myanmar has had a military government since February 2021, when the army toppled the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki. He does not tolerate any criticism, and participates in a civil war against the pro -democracy forces and the armies of the ethnic guerrilla war.

The earthquake left many areas without energy connections, phone, cells, roads and damaged bridges, which makes the full range of destruction to be evaluated.

The military government in Myanmar said that 5,223 buildings, 1824 schools, 2,752 quarter of the Buddhist Monastery, 4,817 temples and temples, 167 hospitals, clinics, 169 bridges, 1984 Dams, and 184 parts of the country's main highway were damaged by ships.

