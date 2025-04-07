Rescue efforts from the deadly earthquake with the death toll in death 3,600





People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

Bangkok (AP)-The long shot efforts ended to find the survivors of the devastating earthquake on March 28, as the rescue efforts are replaced by increasing relief and recovery activity, with the death of disasters of up to 3600 and is still climbing.

In the capital, NayPyitaw, people cleared the debris and collected wood from their damaged homes in spray rain, and the soldiers removed the debris in some Buddhist monasteries.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Monday that rescue teams have recovered 10 bodies from the ruins of a collapsed building in Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar.

He said that the international rescuers from Singapore, Malaysia and India have returned to their countries after their work was considered to find the survivors complete. The number of rescue teams operating in the residential areas of NayPyitaw has decreased steadily.

The 7.7 earthquake hit a wide range of the country, causing major damage to six regions and countries. The earthquake left many areas without energy connections, phone, cells, roads and damaged bridges, which makes the full range of destruction to be evaluated.

The Migor, General Zu Min Ton, a spokesman for the military government, said late on Monday that the death toll in the earthquake reached 3600, with 5,017 wounds and 160 missing. He said that the search and rescue operations included 1738 employees from 20 countries, and helped find 653 survivors and extract them.

He also said that the earthquake was officially named “Mandalay Grand Mandae” to ensure consistency in future documents and reference. The previous important earthquakes also received official names.

Heavy rains and winds disrupted rescue and relief operations on Saturday and added the misery of the homeless who were forced to sleep in the open. Weather forecast for this week said that scattered shower and thunderstorms are possible throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the military government in Myanmar and its opponents in the battlefield circulated accusations about the alleged violations of the ceasefire advertisements, and each declared to alleviate relief efforts.

Continuous fighting reports

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the army toppled in 2021 the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which led to peaceful protests at the country level that escalated into armed resistance and what is now up to the civil war.

Although the military government and its armed opponents announced that the unilateral ceasefire for a temporary period, continuous fighting reports are widespread, as the army came for a special attention to the continued air strikes, according to the independent media in Myanmar and eyewitnesses.

The independent assurance of fighting is difficult due to the distance of the areas where many of them and restrictions are restricted to journalists.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Alliance, a trio of the armies of the powerful guerrilla warfare of ethnic minorities, announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 1, after a previous declaration by the opposition national unity government, or NUG.

Nug, which leads the resistance of democracy, said its armed wing, the Popular Defense Force, will stop offensive actions for two weeks.

On Wednesday, the army announced a unilateral ceasefire, as did another ethnic minority group between its opponents, the Cashin Independence Organization.

All parties reserve the right to behave in self -defense.

The TA'ANG National Liberation Army, or TNLA, a member of the Three Power Alliance, accused in a statement on Sunday on the Telepheram correspondence that the army had made air strikes, including dropping toxic gas bombs, in the villages occupied by the guerrilla war group last year in the northern part of the state of Shan.

Declaration of the ceasefire

Another coalition member, Arakan Army, the fighting in the West Rakhine State, said on Saturday that the army continued to launch daily corresponding attacks, air strikes, bombing and maritime attacks against its forces in Bluetin in the state of Rakhine, as well as in the regions of Ayouwadi and Bago.

The group said that it occupied a military base that was besieged it on a strategic hill in Bago a day after the ceasefire was announced, but it honored its conditions by its failure to attack the retreating army soldiers.

On Saturday, the National Unity Government accused the army of carrying out 63 air and artillery attacks since the earthquake, which led to the death of 68 civilians, including one child and 15 women.

However, military spokesman Zao Min Ton said in a voice message to reporters on Saturday that the groups in the Muslim Brotherhood alliance and the Kasheen Independence Army, as well as the National Union Karen in southeast Myanmar and the forces of supporting democracy in the Central Magua region and other groups that violated the army's stop.

“We are implementing relief and assistance efforts for people affected by the earthquake. I say this to make everyone aware of the cessation of the ceasefire at a time like this,” said Zu Min Ton.

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

A local man riding a bike behind a damaged building in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Nepyeto, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP image)

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

A man cleans the debris of damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in NayPyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP)

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

A local woman pays her bike traveling through a damaged building in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP).

Copy the article link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.durangoherald.com/articles/rescue-efforts-from-myanmars-deadly-earthquake-wind-down-as-death-toll-hits-3600/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos