



Are the areas exposed to Chinese earthquakes ready for the dual threat of seismic disasters and climate change?

On January 1, 2025, an earthquake of 6.8 people was struck near Lhasa, the independent Tibet area, which resulted in the displacement of more than 120,000 people and the destroyer of eight villages. Reconstruction began on March 3.

This disaster highlights the disturbing direction: climate change increases the risk of seismic. High temperatures shake the stability of frosty soil and ice rivers, increase the threats of ground collapse and endanger infrastructure. Fragile Tibetian geology along the seismic belt in Himalayas makes it especially vulnerable to these dangers.

Amazing costs. China faces increasing losses of climate -based natural disasters. In the first half of 2024 alone, natural disasters caused massive direct economic losses of 93.16 billion yuan.

The January 2025 disaster is a painful reminder of the past tragedies, such as the 2008 Cichuan earthquake, which killed 87,000 and caused compensation for $ 150 billion.

Post -disaster reconstruction often consumes 5 to 7 percent of the annual gross domestic product in affected areas, pushing rural families below the poverty line. These amazing costs highlight the urgent need for climate rebuilding strategies to protect weak societies from future disasters.

Some steps have already been taken to address these concerns. On the national level, the strategy of adapting to climate change in the country 2035 emphasizes the green infrastructure and smart systems early, aimed at reducing economic climate losses by 2025. At the local level, the environmental security barrier in Tibet “pushed the initiative of 20 percent.

More can be done. With climate -dependent disasters, these efforts should be expanded to suit seismic and increasing seismic threats in the Himalayas.

First, priority must be given to the reconstruction model that the owner is to enable families, as shown in other areas exposed to earthquakes. For example, after the Nepal Gorca earthquake in 2015, the National Authority for Reconstruction launched a housing rebuilding project. From 2015 to 2020, 211,985 homes were rebuilt through grants and born 3.76 billion US dollars, thus stimulating local economies. The program also encouraged the increase in financial inclusion, as 70 percent of the beneficiaries reached official banking services for the first time, 30 percent of them are women.

Second, enhancing flexibility includes adopting the latest construction codes for new construction and re -adjusting the current buildings via Tibet. The benefits are great. According to the research conducted by the National Institute of Building Sciences, every US dollar invested in flexible buildings can save between 4 dollars and 11 US dollars in recovery costs, which enhances the financial wisdom of these measures.

For old buildings and structures, update can be modified with modern seismic symbols-such as reinforced wall connections, structural scaling, shock absorbers-to reduce the risk of collapse and severe damage while enhancing building structure.

Lessons from other countries offer valuable visions. For example, the basic isolation – which uses nearly 10,000 buildings in Japan – has provided hospitals in Turkey to bear the minimum damage during the 2023 earthquakes. Despite the earthquakes that cause more than $ 34 billion in damage, hospitals have been working, indicating the effectiveness of this technology.

For new buildings, the Tallwood project explains that Mass Timber provides a sustainable and seismic alternative to earthquake and concrete. The design, used in 10 -storey buildings, includes a “vibrator wall” that allows paintings to move and return to their original location after seismic shake. Tibetan can adopt similar strategies, and adapting innovative seismic designs for local environmental, geological and cultural contexts.

Third, technological developments in risk prediction – carried by giant computers, satellites and sensors – improve the accuracy of seismic predictions and weather. Tibetan must merge these techniques to transform from interaction to pre -emptive flexibility of disasters. Artificial intelligence models such as Huawei's Pangu-Weather, which predicts hurricanes and floods, can help produce multi-risk assessments, forecasting final tremors, and low-Internet risk map online from satellite technology networks, and reduce response times for emergency situations.

The effectiveness of this technology was clear during the Gaemi Hurricane in Fujian, where disaster warnings and drones that work from artificial intelligence helped evacuate 312,700 residents without victims. Expanding the scope of such tools, including seismic risk models that depend on AI, through cross areas of the earthquake like Tibet as part of a broader control network can help save lives and billions in Yuan annually.

More support for these efforts, the Tibetan authorities can partnership with technology giants such as Alibaba, TENCENT and Huawei to track fast predictive systems, evaluate drone damage and distribute Blockchain -based aid.

The completion of these technologies, smart materials such as self-healing concrete-which have been tested in infrastructure projects in Singapore-can enhance the rebuilding infrastructure. By including such innovations, China can convert weak areas such as Tibet into models of flexibility of technology.

Challenges are still waiting for us. The main issue is to finance such initiatives due to possible high costs. Local governments burdened with large debts to give priority to such expensive projects, especially given the warning of the State Council in January that local governments should give priority to financial responsibility for excessive spending on projects. Fears are exacerbated by the ongoing efforts of local governments to address the lack of revenue by liquidating state -owned assets in a process described as “destroying iron utensils and selling steel.”

Amid the national economic slowdown, local governments facing high debts may give immediate needs for long -term climate flexibility programs. To meet the financing challenges, the Tar government may seek loans from the central government, investing the private sector, or even entering partnerships between the public and private sectors with multilateral institutions. There is an interest from the World Bank, for example, which pledged billion US dollars in climate flexibility in the Himalayas.

The pursuit of technological research and development should be encouraged. Since technological jumps in risk prediction – carried by high computer, satellites, and advanced sensors from the indigenous population – work to improve the accuracy of hydrological and Zlamezan predictions, the private sector, research institutions and universities can work together to operate relevant programs.

Tibetian earthquake is an invitation to wake up: disasters will continue, but the destruction can be reduced. For Tibet – and all China – the future lies in rebuilding not only homes, but flexibility. With the preliminary steps of the central government and the local government, the expansion of efforts will be very important to build a future climate future.

