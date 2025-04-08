Myanmar earthquake: SCDF and HTX teams return to Singapore





Singapore-A team of rescuers and engineers who left for Myanmar returned after the March 28 earthquake, which has an area of ​​7.7 March to Singapore.

The 80 -year -old lionheart operation from the Civil Defense Force in Singapore (SCDF), four employees from the HTX and Klass Engineering agency, at the Changi 3 Airport Station at approximately 4 pm on April 8.

They were received by the Minister of Law and Internal Affairs K. Shanamogham and Minister of State for Internal Affairs and National Development, Mohamed Fishal Ibrahim.

Mr. Shanamogham indicated that 13 SCDF officers were NSMEN, who is participating in such an operation so far.

“We are thinking about thousands of people in Myanmar who were affected, but you entered despite the serious risks of subsequent tremors, the nature of the place, the type of terrain, and of course buildings,” he said.

The minister, who added that SCDF has now participated in 21 such operations abroad.

Family members were from 48 Muslim Muslim officers, who left for NayPyitaw before Hari Raya Puasa on March 31, among those who gathered at the airport.

Mrs. Norvattin Zeni appeared with her parents, two daughters, between the ages of nine to seven, and her four -year -old son.

Children prepared welcoming signs for their father, NSMAN NASHARUDIN Abu Bakar.

“Children were at first stunned and continued to ask about their father. They wanted to travel to Myanmar to search for him,” said Ms. Norfatin.

“Last week was very difficult for our family,” added a 35 -year -old housewife.

Captain Nasharodin was happy and did not sing with his family.

“This is the first time that Harry Raya has moved away from she married 10 years ago,” he said.

“Now that I came back, we are planning to catch up with Harry Raya visits and spend time with the rest of the family,” he added.

The unit was received by the Minister of Law and Home Affairs K. Shanamojam (Center) and Minister of Internal Affairs Mohamed Fishal Ibrahim (right).

The rescue team arrived in Naybito, the capital of Myanmar, on March 29.

They were on Earth for about 10 days, as HTX and Klass engineering team used 10 screams for the city's search and rescue, which is one of the worst areas.

SCDF included members of the elite aid and rescue team, full -time national soldiers, paramedics, four fangs, research specialists and dangerous materials.

The team leader, Colonel Tae Zahi Wei, said that the search and rescue operations ended about six days after their arrival.

Colonel Tae said: “Even with the end of the search and rescue phase, we continued to make ourselves useful and help us restore the bodies.”

He said: “We also created a medical clinic, as more than 130 people came to see our doctors for earthquake -related diseases, such as muscle and bone injuries,” adding that other international teams have advanced forward to provide medical assistance.

The earthquake was killed by more than 3,400 people and another 4,600 people were injured.

More than 17 million people were affected, according to the United Nations.

