



While Burma, also known as Myanmar, was struggling in the wake of a catastrophic earthquake, Reverend Franklin Graham, head of the Samaritan portfolio, praised the rapid cooperation of the Burmese government and participated in a generous American response during President Donald Trump's era.

“America has always been generous,” Graham told Fox News Digital.

“President Trump is not against aid. He supports aid, but he does not support waste,” Graham continued. “This is what happened in some of these cases in the past – the government has been wasted a lot of money. But I think the president will be very generous.”

Graham was also reflected in the president's personal trials. He said: “I think God saved his life, and he refers to the assassination attempt in Bater, Pennsylvania.” The president believes that – he says that. So we need to pray for him. There are many people who want to see harm to him.

President Trump's visit to North Carolina “gave people hope”: the priest. Franklin Graham

Samri's portfolio has already started surgeries in Naibidawo, the capital of Burma, which is located between Yangon and Mandalay and is among the most affected areas. The organization works from a football field provided by the Burmese government, which also gave full cooperation, including visa approvals and access to the facility.

Graham stated that the Samaritan portfolio initially published 60 beds and two operating theaters. The government has contributed 24 additional beds across medical container units, known as Connexes, including one operation room. “So it was 84 beds and three operating theaters,” Graham explained. “The rest of the hospital arrives tomorrow … We must work completely by the day after tomorrow.”

A medical specialist in the Samaritan portfolio is preparing for the organization's field hospital in Burma. The field hospital includes multiple operating theaters and provides critical care after a 7.7 fatal earthquake. (With the permission of the Samaritan portfolio)

According to the official press statement of the organization, Samarin's portfolio creates a large -scale field hospital equipped with the emergency room, laboratory, pharmacy, critical care unit and permanent operations rooms. Nearly 100 victims of the earthquake were already waiting for surgery when the team arrived.

“Speed ​​is very important after a deadly earthquake like the one who shook Myanmar,” Graham Al -Athah said. “We commend God that we are already able to provide surgery even while we are still building the full field hospital.”

He was one of the first patients who treated a woman to protect her son during the collapse of the building. “She covered her son's body with her body to protect him,” Graham participated. “She faced problems with the spine. They had to work on, and she recovered – she was working well.”

Donald Trump Junior, Christie Nayyim joins Franklin Graham in Helen, which North Carolina torn with the Samaritan portfolio

With more than 3,500 confirmed deaths and thousands of thousands of injury or missing people, the human need is enormous. Graham said: “People lined up to come, there is no help there,” Graham said. “This is a very poor, very desperate part of the world … It will take years so that they can rebuild. If they can rebuild, I don't know.”

The Samaritan portfolio sent more than 104 tons of important supplies, including six water filtering systems, cleaning groups, emergency shelter materials, and solar energy lights, on a 747 Cargo plane from Greenville, South Carolina. They currently have more than 80 members of the response team to help disaster inside the country, with larger arrive soon.

Survivors from the earthquake receive treatment in a temporary medical unit established by the Samaritan portfolio inside a stadium presented by the Burmese government. The Relief Organization published a field hospital widely after the March 28 earthquake. (With the permission of the Samaritan portfolio)

The organization's logistical ability played a vital role. “We keep all of this in the stock,” Graham said. “We have warehouses here in North Carolina … so it is just a matter of downloading boxes on board and going.” He pointed out that the hospital will need to be re -assembled regularly: “Almost every 10 days we will have a plane that leaves Greensoro to Myanmar.”

The temperatures in the region exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit with high humidity. The team lives in tents and works in close conditions. “We offer our own accommodations. We have our own waters, we have our electricity, we are self -sufficient, but it is a difficult task,” Graham said.

However, the team remains committed. “They keep clinics during the day, and they work during the night … but our team is excited. They are excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Myanmar and do this in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Samaritan wallet staff and local volunteers empty relief supplies in emergencies of trucks in Burma. The organization has transferred more than 104 tons of aid to support the 7.7 earthquake victims, including medical equipment, water filtration systems, and cleaning groups. (With the permission of the Samaritan portfolio)

The Samaritan portfolio in Burma had previously worked, in response to Hurricane Nargis in 2008 and maintaining a country office from 2017 to 2022.

Graham said: “We need prayer, number one.” “Of course, we always need financial help. This is a very long way from home.”

Graham added: “We want every patient to know that God loves them and that they are not alone.

The Samaritan portfolio is a Christian humanitarian organization led by Reverend Franklin Graham, based in Bonn, North Carolina. It is known for the rapid response to disasters, it provides emergency medical care, shelter, clean water and critical supplies in crisis areas around the world.

The organization operates in more than 100 countries, brings the organization physical relief and spiritual hope, and serves the needy in the name of Jesus Christ.

For more information, please visit Samaritanspurse.org.

Yasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military wife based in New Orleans.

