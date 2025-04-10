



April 09, 2025

NTT and NTT data donate humanitarian assistance towards the Meanmar Central Editor's relief efforts

TOKIO – April 9, 2025 – NTT and NTT data decided to donate 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Association to support the earthquake victims that hit central Myanmar on March 28.

This donation will be used for relief and recovery efforts, as well as for disaster prevention and disaster relief activities in Myanmar and Thailand, which was conducted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Red Cross Association in Myanmar, the Thai Red Cross Association, and the Japanese Red Cross Association.

We expand our deepest sympathy for all our colleagues, customers, families and people who were affected by the last earthquake that focused in central Myanmar.

About ntt

NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technical company that provides services to consumers and companies as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. Our offers include digital commercial consultations, managed application services, cloud solutions in the workplace, data and edge computing center, all supported by our experience in the deep industry. We are more than $ 97 billion in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $ 3.6 billion in annual research and development investments. Our operations extend through more than 80 countries and regions, allowing us to serve customers in more than 190 of them. We serve more than 75 % of Fortune Global 100, thousands of other customers, government and millions of consumers.

About NTT data

NTT Data is a $ 30 billion world innovator for business and technology services. We serve 75 % of Fortune Global 100 and adhere to the help of customers to innovate, improve and transform success in the long term. As a global global employer, we have diversified experts in more than 50 countries and an ecosystem a strong partner for establishing and starting companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and communication. We are also one of the leading service providers in digital infrastructure and AI in the world. NTT data is part of NTT Group, which invests more than $ 3.6 billion every year in research and development to help organizations and society move with confidence and sustainable to the digital future. Please visit it in nttdata.com.

For more information

Public Relations Office, [email protected]

Public Relations Management, NTT Data Group Corporation

[email protected]

