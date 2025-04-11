



** Official speakers, modern photos, sound and shots are available **

The generous audience in the UK helped collect more than 16 million pounds for Myanmar's resumption of the Emergency Committee's earthquakes (December) in the first week, with the full range of the required support.

The new UNSA numbers show that among the 17 million people affected by the earthquake, there are 6.3 million in the most affected areas, with 5.2 meters to shelter and 3.9 meters require food help.

Relief workers have warned of the risk of rapidly developing the disease, after the heavy rains this week was poor, the fake conditions of families living abroad in temporary shelters. Amazing photos showed camps in closed rural areas with rain water.

Pharmed shelter sites and sharp lack of access to water and sanitation facilities to the United Nations (United Nations) has caused a growing risk of water -transmitted diseases, including diarrhea and cholera, as well as a lack of basic medical care.

An estimated 2.4 million people currently need health help in the worst areas. In addition, more than 150,000 pregnant women live in destruction areas. They face birth and care for newborns where food, medicine and water are rare. Relief workers have warned that some new mothers are unable to breastfeed due to the shock of the earthquake.

“I am worried about all of my children. I don't even know what I am saying. I am also worried about how we stay in the future-how will we live, and how we will eat,” Sandar, 30, said, “I am worried about all of my children. I don't even know what I am saying. I am also worried about how we stay in the future-how we will live, and how we will eat,” Sandar, 30, said, said, “

“As a newborn mother, I need health care. My child's nose and asthma signs were. I used coconut oil and traditional medicine to relieve it. Medicine is what we need most.”

DEC charitable societies and their local partners work around the clock to provide people with basic hygiene supplies, clean water, and shelter elements, in addition to spreading mobile health clinics on affected areas to provide urgent medical support.

On Friday, two weeks since it hit a strong earthquake of 7.7 Myanmar, leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced people. This weekend also represents the beginning of Thingyan, the new year in Myanmar, traditionally at the time of celebration in the country.

“I have seen many families – including mothers and children – the tumors outside on the sidewalks at night. Sleeping outside makes them open and unsafe, and there can be no things in their satisfaction. Thingyan Festival.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated the attractiveness of the Myanmar earthquake so far, as people still feel the severe effects of disaster. Donations have already caused a real difference for people who live in the most difficult circumstances. With the full image of the need to help, please continue to continue if you can,” said Saleh Saeed, CEO of December.

A total of 16 million pounds also includes donations from DEC partners. The UK government continues to match all public donations with the appeal, which reaches 5 million pounds.

December combines 15 leading charities in times of crisis abroad. All of them respond in Myanmar including Plan International UK, the British Red Cross and the International Rescue Committee, where they work with the relief efforts they lead locally.

End

Notes for editors:

Media inquiries, please call 020 7387 0200 or 07930 999 014 (outside hours)

There is a set of photos and video clips here for charitable societies and responding to the response.

About DEC: DEC 15 collects the leading charitable societies in the UK in times of crisis abroad to raise funds quickly and efficiently. In these times of crises, people in the situations of life and death need our help and our mission to save, protect and rebuild life through effective human response. Charitable Associations in December 15 are: Actiona UK, Age International, CAFOD, Care International UK, Christian Aid, Conclude Aid, Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee in the United Kingdom, Islamic Relief all over the world, Oxfam GB, Plan International Stunational UK, save the children uk, tearfund and world Vision UK.

All 15 December members either respond or plan to respond in Myanmar and will receive money from this appeal. They are already providing life -saving aid to societies affected by the earthquake and have contracts for experience working with trusted local partners to support people throughout Myanmar. They are working against hunger, Actionaid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CARED, Care International UK, Christian Aid, attention all over the world in the United Kingdom, UK Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief worldwide, Plan International UK, Oxfam GB, save the Children UK, World VISION UK.

By identifying relief in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) gives the British public the opportunity to obtain an opinion on how to spend aid budget in the UK while enhancing the influence of the best British charitable societies on changing and saving the lives of some of the poorest and most weak people in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dec.org.uk/press-release/the-dec-s-myanmar-earthquake-appeal-raises-over-16-million-in-its-first-week-as The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos