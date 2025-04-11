



A built -in building in Lake Anal in the state of Shan, one of the areas that affected it with a sublime March 28 in Myanmar. WFP/Diego Fernandez donate to help save lives in Myanmar

“The monsoon comes – this is a time time on everything – if you think the earthquake was a fixed disaster, it will require pain to misery when people barely have a plastic sheet on their head,” says Sodib Joshi, leader of the World Food Program (WFP).

Then you have the final tremors – “slow killers, more homes become unstable, more families who lose unless they have every day.”

Since the deadly earthquake on March 28, the World Food Program has reached 127,000 people with approximately 400 metric tons of food.

“Every day, there is a new challenge,” Goesh adds. “One day, it is the non -seasonal rain that disrupts most of our planned distributions; the next day, he tries to find any safe hotel to accommodate the employees of the next increase when hotel facilities are limited but the final tremors are more regular.”

“The earthquake itself did not cause much damage, but then a fire started, and our entire house was burned. WFP/Arete/PhotoLibrary

And that is when you try to work with “two phones and four SIM cards, but still, you have the Comms Blackout in many parts of the area to reach your colleagues and your partners when you leave the office.”

However, the World Food Program reached more than 100,000 people in just 10 days – “Four days faster than the plan – and we are working than Mandalay, where we had no office base when we arrived on March 31. We were lucky to have other United Nations agencies here, though, we were tending to their offices, our work from their rooms and stores.”

Emergency assistance distributions in Nay Pyi Taw began within 48 hours of the earthquake, and since then it has expanded to the epic, Shaan and Mandalay – part of the dry area of ​​Myanmar, where the long armed conflict has continued anger.

The region has always been affected by chronic poverty, constant conflict and frequent displacement. In the past four years alone, Sagaing has seen the majority of displacement in Myanmar, forcing more than 1.2 million people to flee their homes.

Inle Lake is among the sites where people will need constant support to recover. Program/Diego Fernandez

“There are places that we have not been able to reach yet in the first two weeks, in remote areas due to operational restrictions, others due to arrival, others to insecurity, but we will reach these people soon,” says Gochi. “We will not leave anyone behind, especially those who need to support us more than others.”

Survivors' needs of the human resources are largely exceeding, and providing aid is especially difficult in the areas affected by the conflict, as societies still suffer from a Yaji hurricane in September and the floods that followed.

“We have to negotiate to reach every one place – it is not only the checkpoints, but it is also the time that you have to build confidence and the network,” says Gochi. “Everyone wants to know who you are, and who are your partners.”

Despite poor communication and transportation restrictions, the World Food Program builds confidence daily.

Logistical access will become more challenging during the monsoon winds. Currently, the bridge crosses from Mandalay to the epic, another area that was severely affected by the earthquake, partially damaged, says Joshi. “The World Food Program must transfer food on river boats now.”

The earthquake brought the total number of people who need 6.3 million in 58 towns affected by the earthquake-from among these, priority is given for targeted humanitarian assistance

People are struggling to return to normal with the continuation of the final tremors. Program/Diego Fernandez

The British program program has published 76 front lines employees to support the earthquake response.

Distributions with the most vulnerable – people with HIV, tuberculosis and people who have already been displaced due to the conflict – have started and included some tragic decisions.

“There were moments when we had to decide,” Do we serve 5,000 people in the city or 1,000 in a more remote area that did not receive anything? “This is not a decision on the spreadsheet, it is a human decision” – enlightened by the data available from the affected partners, authorities and societies.

Dow Niem Yi, a resident of Mandalay in her fifties, says the earthquake is the weakest of her home. “We need everything at all. Our entire family sleeps on a mat on the ground next to the road.”

“We rely on biscuits and meal boxes that have been distributed.” My children go and get them, but I can't. Therefore, my daughter and my son bring them together. “

The biggest concern – that “another earthquake will strike, and the house will only collapse” – prevents it from returning home.

In Mandalay, she sits Daw Nwet Yi, wearing a green shirt, partially destroyed with her family. WFP/Arete/PhotoLibrary

“My neighbor's child died directly in front of his house (after a wall collapsed),” she says. “The children were just playing, and they didn't know that the earthquake was coming. I saw them dying. For this reason I feel very terrifying.”

Joshi remembers speaking to a woman who said she was displaced last year because of the conflict and now lost her rented home and all she left with the earthquake.

This is what the inequality in this earthquake calls: “The poorest of living in the margins of the city will need in the areas gained heavily and in the remote parts of the country that were affected by the constant struggle, who lost their shelters, to support food at its tables for the next several months.”

The World Food Program needs $ 40 million to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people over the next three months.

“We are running every day, but the race does not have the finish line,” says Gochi. “This crisis has already been forgotten before the earthquake. We are trying to make sure it does not remain this way.”

Donate to support the work of the program in Myanmar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfp.org/stories/myanmar-earthquake-race-stem-aftershock-hunger-amid-monsoon-fears

