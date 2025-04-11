



Bangkok. American human rights experts are raising urgent concerns about the ongoing military operations in the civil war in Myanmar, despite the ceasefire by the main parties to facilitate relief from earthquakes in the wake of destroyed Timblor on March 28.

A new United Nations report says the earthquake has greatly exacerbated the humanitarian conditions in a country of Southeast Asia, as it adds a lack of food that is looming on the horizon and the increasing health crisis to the challenges.

“At a moment the only focus on ensuring that humanitarian aid to the disaster areas has been launched, the army instead launched attacks,” said Ravenna Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Human Rights in Geneva. “Since the earthquake, the military forces have been said to have carried out more than 120 attacks – more than half of them after the ceasefire was supposed to be on April 2.”

The United Nations Military authorities in Myanmar called for “the removal of any obstacles and all obstacles that prevent humanitarian assistance and stop military operations.”

The number of official deaths of the earthquake, which amounted to 7.7, reached 3649 years in 3649 as of Wednesday, when 518 people were injured.

“The destroyed earthquakes that struck Myanmar on March 28 caused a widespread death of humanitarian suffering and destruction – which leads to an act of anxious humanitarian crisis already,” the United Nations said in the plan for the humanitarian needs and response issued on Friday.

The report estimates that more than 6.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection, including 4.3 million people who were already in affected areas and now require additional support, in addition to 2 million newly affected others.

She warned that the earthquake hit the main agricultural areas, destroying agricultural lands, irrigation systems and grain stores. The report pointed out that “millions of livestock are at risk, and farmers are now facing the loss of both their harvest and the only source of income.”

As diseases are already spread, Myanmar is also on a healthy emergency. The United Nations said nearly 70 health facilities were damaged, and there is a severe shortage of medical supplies. He added: “Diarrhea cases are increasing, because children and the elderly get sick with heat, and the concerns related to cholera grow – especially as the bodies remain besieged under the rubble in maximum temperatures.”

The Military Government in Myanmar and its opponents in the battlefield, including the pro -democracy forces and ethnic minority militias, have taken charges of violating the ceasefire pledges to support the earthquake's relief efforts.

The fighting continues in many areas, where the army faces the most critical of the ongoing air bombings, according to Myanmar accounts independent media.

Myanmar was in a crisis since the military coup in 2021, which toppled the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which sparked peaceful protests that developed into a civil conflict.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights stated that most of the military attacks “included air and artillery strikes, including in areas affected by the earthquake.” She said that many strikes hit the densely populated areas and may constitute random attacks, which violates the principle of proportionality in international humanitarian law.

On Thursday, these concerns were repeated Tom Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar. The Security Council urged the United Nations to consider a decision calling for an immediate cessation of offensive military operations and ending the obstruction of the Military Council for Humanitarian Assistance.

Andrews said: “I have received reports on the suspension of human workers, their interrogation and their blackmail at military checkpoints.” “Junta has prevented access to opposition -controlled areas, including the Sagaing area, which was severely wounded by the earthquake. JUNTA soldiers opened fire on a convoy of the Chinese Red Cross Association.”

He added: “The March 28 earthquake is the latest in a group of tragedies that the Myanmar people suffer during the past four years.”

Tags: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/un-slams-myanmar-military-for-attacks-amid-earthquake-relief-efforts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos