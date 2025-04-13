Water festivals begin in Southeast Asia, but the earthquake restores the Myanmar celebrations National news





Bangkok (AP) – Many Southeast Asian countries began on Sunday, but in the wake of a devastating earthquake last month, Myanmar visited the fun.

The vacation is suitable for making fun during what is usually the most important time of the year. In Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, they usually participate in a mixture of loud play with unrestricted water spray on both friends and strangers, and sober celebrations to show respect for individual elders.

Temperatures at this time of the year can crawl above 40 ° C (104 Fahrenheit). Many who moved to cities to work to their villages and their original towns return to their family. The celebration usually spreads over several days, and its peak on the actual New Year Day.

In Myanmar, the holiday is called Thingyan. But this year, the country is struggling to recover from an earthquake of 7.7 size on March 28, which destroyed its central heart, killing more than 3,600 people and settling from new apartments to the old temples.

The Central Myanmar was shaken again on Sunday with an earthquake of 5.5 in one of the largest final tremors since March 28.

Even before the earthquake last month, Myanmar was suffering from a repressive army that seized power in 2021 and implemented a brutal war against the supportive forces of democracy trying to remove them. In 2020, the epidemic also canceled the celebrations.

However, the holiday provided a short rest period of bleak conflicts in daily life in one of the poorest countries in the region, and this is the first year in which Myanmar can celebrate Thingyan on the UNESCO Acting List of the Inangence Cultural Heritage of Humanity, an honor that was achieved last December.

A few days after the earthquake, the military government announced that this year's festival will be observed safely in seeking to achieve traditional culture and will not include singing and dance, due to the period of sadness at the country level.

People are free to celebrate in particular and calm, and elements related to the festival, including water cannons, are sold in shopping centers and shops. However, there is no government regulator entertainment. In Yangon, the largest city in the country, the main wings and motifs that were already built in front of the city hall were dismantled.

The new Myanmar newspaper reported on Thursday that Beck Midan, a major place to celebrate in Yangon, will not host the festival this year, but will hold a traditional charity feast without music and dance.

In Yangon, the city center near the city hall was quiet, in sharp contradiction with many past occasions.

The only visual signs of the vacation were the scenes of children who play with water in the streets of residential neighborhoods, most of them are elderly people who go to Buddhist monasteries and traditional prayers.

In the capital, NayPyitaw, government media reported on Saturday that the calm celebration of the recognition of the UNESCO holiday will include events such as the Thanaka application, which is a yellow white paste made of ground tree bark as traditional natural cosmetics, gently washing the heads and cutting the elderly as a while to respect and ingenuity in food.

Thailand was expected to celebrate the adjacent, as the vacation is called Songkran, with Riveri as usual. She sees a collective migration of the workforce in the capital, Bangkok, dating back to its original cities, and often expanding what represents a three -day holiday in an entire week of work.

Foreign tourists join the local population in the Water battles of Urjia, especially in the Rahal area in Bangkok, Bangkok. Water pistols are just small arms. It is not customary to see huge buckets of water immersed on any appropriate goal. Motion vehicles act as platforms and targets for attacks.

The holiday is historically linked to a seasonal movement of the sun, and it is largely decisive to agricultural societies. The edges of the water arose in the old days as a celebration of welcoming the rainy season. The traditional rituals that are still practiced by many images include clearing the Buddha, washing hands and the legs of the elders.

There is a darker side to the events, as well. Thailand already has one of the highest traffic death rates in the world, which excels through Songcran with a lot of rates and is often homogeneous.

Cambodia, where the vacation is called Chruam Chnam Thmey, and LaOS, where Pi Mai Lao has similar celebrations, generally smaller in size and less loud than those in Thailand.

The Associated Press Civing Chang, in Benom Benh, Cambodia, contributed to this report.

