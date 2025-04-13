



A wave of seismic activity that caused 160 earthquakes in just two hours was placed in the Laguna del Berkani field in the center of Chile at alert.

160 earthquakes occurred in the area during a period of two hours earlier this week, which served as a blatant reminder of the active nature of the volcanic complex.

Laguna Del Makele is located near the Argentine border, about 300 km south of the Chilean capital. The complex covers 500 square kilometers, consists of many volcanic tribes, cones, lava flows, and estimated at 130 slots.

However, national geology and mining service in Chile – has maintained a green alert level, indicating that there is no immediate risk. The earthquakes were also low.

The last seismic group emphasizes the basic activity of the volcano. “These are signs that the volcano is active, and has magma, what is inside it is moving, and this can lead to a moderate event in the future,” explained by Eas Allam, a geological scientist and professor at the University of Santiago at Chile.

He warned, however, that the prediction of any possible eruption remains impossible.

Open the image in the exhibition

The National Geology and Mining Service in Chile maintained a green alert level, indicating any immediate danger. (Getty/Istock)

Allam pointed out that relatively low squadron earthquakes are different from those that occur along the rift lines. Volcanic seismic activity stems from the movement of magma, instead of collision of tectonic paintings.

The Chilean Disaster Cenaerid Agency confirmed its commitment to continuous monitoring and cooperation with the regional authorities, ensuring the preparation for any possible emergency situations.

It was the largest recorded tremor during the 2.1 -size swarm, but the relatively small volcanic field showed many signs of activity in recent years.

Daniel Diaz, the geophysic scientist and volcanic specialist at the University of Chile, says that the region is very unique because it does not contain one volcanic structure, but dozens around the lake, some of which were formed in the past thousands of years.

“This (volcanic) system is very recent and therefore we expect that there will be an activity,” Diaz said. “But it is not concentrated in one structure or cone, but throughout the region it surrounds Argona del Mall.”

Academics and experts Laguna del Molly are considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the southern volcanic belt, and it is the third most dangerous volcano in Argentina.

