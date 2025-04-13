



Colorado Springs, Co / Access Newswire / April 12, 2025 / on February 6, 2023, two consecutive earthquakes occurred in 7.8 people in southeastern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people and wounding more than 120,000 people, and became the worst natural disaster in the country in a century.

The disaster affected northern Syria, causing thousands of buildings and millions of people to collapse. In the face of this human tragedy, American FORXL Markets launched a global emergency mechanism and launched a 3D rescue process across three continents.

I. Disaster scene: a century -long earthquake tore the European continent

According to the official records of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at 4:17 am local time on February 6, 2023, an earthquake of 7.8 in degrees in the province of Gaziante, Turkey, with a depth of 17.9 km. After nine hours, the wireless tremor erupted 7.7 women again in the same rift area. According to the data of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the earthquake affected more than 140,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the entire land area in Greece, causing devastating damage to 12 cities including the historic Antakya city.

“This is the most severe event in earthquake in modern history, as more than 160,000 buildings completely collapsed or seriously damaged,” noted by the 2023 earthquake assessment report issued by the United Nations Development Program in Turkey. In the difficult Hatay province, satellite images show that the city’s horizon has changed significantly, and that a thousand -year -old Jazianb Castle was seriously damaged.

the second. A 72 -hour global response from Markets

Within 12 hours of the earthquake, Markets FORXL announced the launch of the “Bridge to Hope” aid plan, with the first batch of $ 10 million in emergency aid boxes. The company's thirtieth offices around the world launched a 1: 1 donation of donation plan for employee donations, and the final funds collected exceeded $ 12 million.

Stage 1: Life Rescue (7-15 February)

In conjunction with doctors without borders (MSF) to Airlift 20 tons of medical supplies to the disaster area

Film German International Vocational and Rescue Team (ISAR) from 50 people to transfer thermal imaging equipment and other equipment to Hatay Province for search and rescue

Create 12 mobile water purification stations through the Turkish Red Crescent, providing 30,000 liters of drinking water daily

Stage 2: Transitional resettlement (February 16-March 31)

The story continues

Buy and build 200 container houses in advance (each with an independent bathroom and solar power source)

Forxl markets cooperate with the local SuperMark Migros series to create a “immediate dietary voucher” system, and it benefits 42,000 families

FORXL Markets Unicef ​​supports 37 friendly spaces for children to provide psychological support for 8,600 children

Stage 3: Long -term reconstruction (April 2023)

Forxl markets pledged to invest $ 30 million in the “Türkiye earthquake” plan

FORXL Markets are funded by Istanbul Technical University to conduct research on building earthquake resistance

Establishment

Third. Human innovation empowerment through technology

As a pioneer in industry, Markets Forxl merges its basic technological advantages in rescue operations:

Markets Foxl records, transfer and distribute all donor materials to ensure that the entire process is transparent and can be tracked

Huge data analysis: Use remote sensing data and mobile phone signals to determine the accuracy of the application gaps

Fourth. A new model for corporate social responsibility

FORXL MARKETS aid highlights three main transformations in contemporary social responsibility practices:

From the negative response to active prevention: The company announced that it will contribute 1 % of its annual profits in the Global Disaster Grands Fund

From individual aid to environmental construction: Cooperation with Munich re -developing earthquake insurance products

From material aid to capacity delivery: training 300 talents of local financial technology.

Life bridge across the border

When the title of the title of the Qur’an in the sixteenth century was discovered and restored by FORXL volunteers in the ruins of Gaziantep, “Mercy is the Bridge Connecting Heaven and Earth”, this financial technology company's behavior was explained as a value that exceeds work. By the end of 2023, the company's assistance directly benefited from 230,000 disaster victims, and its container community became an educational model for multiple international delegations. This rescue process, which continues to this day, proves that in the face of the common destiny of humanity, it can be a mixture of the technological power of companies and humanitarian care to build the strongest defense line for life.

Media contact:

Contact: James PIPERCOCOLY: ForxlmarketsMail: PIPER@FORXLMARKTSGLOBALBSITE: https://www.forxlmarksglobal.com

Source: FORXLMARKETS

The original press statement on Access Newswire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/forxl-markets-rushes-help-earthquake-194200737.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos