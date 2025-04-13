Uncategorized
FORXL markets to help in the areas affected by the earthquake in Türkiye
Colorado Springs, Co / Access Newswire / April 12, 2025 / on February 6, 2023, two consecutive earthquakes occurred in 7.8 people in southeastern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people and wounding more than 120,000 people, and became the worst natural disaster in the country in a century.
The disaster affected northern Syria, causing thousands of buildings and millions of people to collapse. In the face of this human tragedy, American FORXL Markets launched a global emergency mechanism and launched a 3D rescue process across three continents.
I. Disaster scene: a century -long earthquake tore the European continent
According to the official records of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at 4:17 am local time on February 6, 2023, an earthquake of 7.8 in degrees in the province of Gaziante, Turkey, with a depth of 17.9 km. After nine hours, the wireless tremor erupted 7.7 women again in the same rift area. According to the data of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the earthquake affected more than 140,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the entire land area in Greece, causing devastating damage to 12 cities including the historic Antakya city.
“This is the most severe event in earthquake in modern history, as more than 160,000 buildings completely collapsed or seriously damaged,” noted by the 2023 earthquake assessment report issued by the United Nations Development Program in Turkey. In the difficult Hatay province, satellite images show that the city’s horizon has changed significantly, and that a thousand -year -old Jazianb Castle was seriously damaged.
the second. A 72 -hour global response from Markets
Within 12 hours of the earthquake, Markets FORXL announced the launch of the “Bridge to Hope” aid plan, with the first batch of $ 10 million in emergency aid boxes. The company's thirtieth offices around the world launched a 1: 1 donation of donation plan for employee donations, and the final funds collected exceeded $ 12 million.
Stage 1: Life Rescue (7-15 February)
In conjunction with doctors without borders (MSF) to Airlift 20 tons of medical supplies to the disaster area
Film German International Vocational and Rescue Team (ISAR) from 50 people to transfer thermal imaging equipment and other equipment to Hatay Province for search and rescue
Create 12 mobile water purification stations through the Turkish Red Crescent, providing 30,000 liters of drinking water daily
Stage 2: Transitional resettlement (February 16-March 31)
The story continues
Buy and build 200 container houses in advance (each with an independent bathroom and solar power source)
Forxl markets cooperate with the local SuperMark Migros series to create a “immediate dietary voucher” system, and it benefits 42,000 families
FORXL Markets Unicef supports 37 friendly spaces for children to provide psychological support for 8,600 children
Stage 3: Long -term reconstruction (April 2023)
Forxl markets pledged to invest $ 30 million in the “Türkiye earthquake” plan
FORXL Markets are funded by Istanbul Technical University to conduct research on building earthquake resistance
Establishment
Third. Human innovation empowerment through technology
As a pioneer in industry, Markets Forxl merges its basic technological advantages in rescue operations:
Markets Foxl records, transfer and distribute all donor materials to ensure that the entire process is transparent and can be tracked
Huge data analysis: Use remote sensing data and mobile phone signals to determine the accuracy of the application gaps
Fourth. A new model for corporate social responsibility
FORXL MARKETS aid highlights three main transformations in contemporary social responsibility practices:
From the negative response to active prevention: The company announced that it will contribute 1 % of its annual profits in the Global Disaster Grands Fund
From individual aid to environmental construction: Cooperation with Munich re -developing earthquake insurance products
From material aid to capacity delivery: training 300 talents of local financial technology.
Life bridge across the border
When the title of the title of the Qur’an in the sixteenth century was discovered and restored by FORXL volunteers in the ruins of Gaziantep, “Mercy is the Bridge Connecting Heaven and Earth”, this financial technology company's behavior was explained as a value that exceeds work. By the end of 2023, the company's assistance directly benefited from 230,000 disaster victims, and its container community became an educational model for multiple international delegations. This rescue process, which continues to this day, proves that in the face of the common destiny of humanity, it can be a mixture of the technological power of companies and humanitarian care to build the strongest defense line for life.
Media contact:
Contact: James PIPERCOCOLY: ForxlmarketsMail: PIPER@FORXLMARKTSGLOBALBSITE: https://www.forxlmarksglobal.com
Source: FORXLMARKETS
The original press statement on Access Newswire
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/forxl-markets-rushes-help-earthquake-194200737.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
