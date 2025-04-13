World earthquake report on Sunday, April 13, 2025





Sun, April 13, 2025, 16:20 | Written by: The homeless

Earthquakes all over the world above size 3 over the past 24 hours on April 13, 2025

Summary: 6 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 135 earthquake 3.0+, 338 earthquake 2.0+ (512 total) This report is updated every hour. 1.2 x 1014 Joules (32.6 Gigawat watch, equivalent to 28074 tons of TNT or 1.8 atomic bombs!) | That is, the equivalent of one earthquake in size 6.2, get to know the largest 10 earthquakes in the world (last 24 hours) #1: Mag 5.9 October. (Dushanbe Time) – #3: Mag 5.5 Solomon Sea, 47 km East Lae, Morobe, Papua New Guineasunday, April 13, 2025, at 1:48 pm (Murcby GMT) MyanMarsunday, April 13, 2025, at 08:54 am (Yangon time) – No. 5: Maj. 5.2 South Atlantic Ocean, 180 km southwest of Bristol Island, south of Georgia and South Shandwich Islands, South South, South South, 171. Gueneasunday, April 13, 2025, 11:59 pm (GMT +10) – #7: Mag 4.9 188 km south of Kokopo, East New Britain, Baba New Guinnessunay, April 13 2025, at 04:05 pm (Time Time) 2025, at 01:30 am (GMT +11) – #9: Mag 4.8 Bahr Japan, 131 km northwest of Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Gabansonay, April 13, 2025, at 06:16 pm (GMT +9) – #10: Mag 4.8 Solomon Sea, 156 Km Soundeast of 10:33 AM (GMT +10) – Earthquakes that were reported No. 1: Mag 5.8 km southeast of Rasht, Republican dependency areas, Tajikistan – 134 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 09:24 am (Dushanbe Tim Reports Reports, April 12, 2025, 10:06 pm (GMT +2) – #3: Mag 5.5 km northeast of Meiktila, Mandalay, Myanmar – 40 reports, April 13, 2025, at 08:54 am (Yangon's arrest) – #4: Mag 2.9 Yorke Peninsula, 24 Km Souteast, Reports Day Reports, April 13, 2025, at 09:59 pm (Adeleide time) – #5: Maj. 3.4 Bahr Ayoni, 2.5 km southwest of Livakada, Levakada, Ayonan Islands, Greece, Greece – 48 reports, Petropavlovsk -Kamchatskiy, Kamchatka, Russia – 16 reports, April 13, 2025, at 09:40 pm (Kamchatka Time) – #7: Mag 4.4 30 km northeast Amasya, Amasya, Turkey – 15 reports, April 13, at 05:43 pm (Istanbul Time, 47 km east of Lae, Morobe, Papua New Guinea – 13 reports, April 13, 2025, at 01:48 pm (Port Morsbi Time) – #9: Mag 3.3 Mi Northwest of Tonasket, Okanogan County, Washington, UNITED steats – 10 Aproday, APR 12, 2025, AT 06:46 PM (Northwest ILLAPEL, Provincia de Chapa, region de Coquimbo, Chile – 8 Reportsaturday, April 12, 2025, 07:49 pm (Tantiago Time) – #11: Mag 4.6 8.4 km Northeast Rasht, Subordination County, Tajikistan – 6 Reportsnday, April 13, 2025, at 12:14. 3.1 14 miles south of Urofel, Ukanogan Province, Washington, United States – 6 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 04:01 am (Los Angeles time) – #13: Mag 4.7 38 km East Rasht, Republic dependent areas, Tajikistan – 5 reports, April 13, 2025, at 07:34 PM (Dushanbe) km southeast Sundarnagar, Mandy, Himachal Pradesh, India – 5 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 09:18 am (Colkkata time) – #15: Mag 2.9 4 km southeast of Bozououli, Naples, Campania, Italy – April 5, April 12, 2025, at 11:29 PM. Southwest of Nusa Barong Island, east of Java, Indonesia – 4 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 03:42 pm (Jakarta GM) – #17: Mag 2.1 1.1.9 km northwest of Jameston, northern regions, southern Australia, Australia – 3 April 13, 2025, at 05:54 PM (GMT +9 okhotsk, 252 km northwest of the island of Ostrov Kitoy, Sakhlin Oblast, Russia – 3 reports, April 13, 2025, at 07:13 pm (GMT +10) – #19: Mag 3.2 North Atlantic Ocean, 56 km south of Faro, Distrito de Faro, Portugal – April 3, in April, 2025. -1) – #20: Mag 2.8 8.2 km east of Lyria, Leria, Portugal – 3 reports, April 12, 2025, at 06:36 pm (Lisbon's time) – #21: Mag 4.0 South Pacific Ocean, 80 Km South LIMA, Peru – 3 reports, April 12, 2025, at 10:47 PM (GMT -5) Tripoli, Arcadia, Beloboniz, Greece – 3 reports, April 12, 2025, at 09:04 pm (Athens the Time) Oo LWIN, Mandalay, Myanmar – 2 Reportsunday, April 13, 2025, at 07:09 pm (Yangon's arrest) – #25: Mag 4.8 Sea of ​​Japan, 131 km northwest of Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan – 2 reports, April 13, 2025, at 06:16 pm (GMT +9). Hilo, Hawaii Province, Hawaii, United States – 2 reports, April 12, 2025, at 07:13 am (Honolulu time) – #27: Mag 4.2 33 km southeast of Borongan, the Philippines – 2 reports, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, south, in the south. Myanmar – 2 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 04:37 pm (Yangon time) – #29: Mag 2.6 3.3 km north of Hano, Saitama, Japan – 2 reports, on April 13, 2025, at 05:45 AM (GMT +9) 12, 2025, at 11:34 pm (GMT +3: 30) – #31: Mag 4.1 29 km north of Van, Van, Turkey – 2 Reportsunday, April 13, 2025, 11:58 am

The number of earthquakes and energy that was launched over time

The number of earthquakes and energy launched on size

The size of earthquakes and energy has been launched over time

