



Seattle – on April 13, 1949, a huge earthquake of 6.7 western Washington shook.

She shook the Earth for 30 seconds and felt more than 230,000 square miles, with the mile center near the Lewis-Corde joint.

The earthquake was destroyed. Eight people were killed, and many others were injured.

Countless buildings were damaged. In Centralism, the earthquake has damaged 40 % of homes and companies. Several blocs of Poylop were flooded with the groundwater released by the broken land.

Seattle's damage focused mainly around the pioneer square and the construction facades saw collapse in the street, the cars crushed by the debris, and the towers were shaken by the churches.

“In Olympia, almost all large buildings were damaged, including eight structures on Capitol. Many chimneys and two big smokers fell,” wrote the US geological survey on its website. “Public facilities were severely damaged – water and gas pipelines were broken, and electricity and telegraph services were cut off.”

The buildings in Takoma and Sayattle also destroyed the buildings and homes of bricks on a land filled with the worst beating. A huge section of 200 feet was thrown at PUGET after three days of the earthquake, as the tsunami that swept the narrower produces and was flooded with a group of homes along the Tacoma coastline.

The Ministry of Military in Washington wrote that the estimated damage was $ 25 million, which is 334.5 million dollars in 2025 dollars.

“When I speak with people, the 1949 earthquake does not remember almost like the earthquakes that we went through in 1965 and 2001, however, this is likely to be the most harmful of three,” said Geximilian Dixon the WMD in 2019.

On April 29, 1965, another 6.7 earthquake struck the same area, killing 7 people and causing damage to about 12.5 million dollars (100.3 million dollars today).

After 50 years, the famous 6.8 earthquake witnessed 400 and caused more than two billion dollars damage.

In the years after that, various earthquakes fell throughout the region – but nothing is devastating and tragic like the seismic disaster on April 13, 1949.

