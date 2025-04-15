



When NDLULA, UMNGANI and KHOSI felt the Earth's grace under it, the great African elephants erupted to work – to form a narrow circle around their young in a wheelchair of a protective instinct against the two earthquake.

Mindy Ulbright, mammal coordinator in the zoo, said that the elephants, which live in the Safari Park in San Diego in the San Diego Zoo in Escondido, were involved in defensive behavior known as the “alert circle”, which is used in the wild to protect the smallest herd members from threats.

Safari park captured the formation of the defensive herd on the camera, where the 5.2 earthquake shook the area, and was sent shock waves across the elephant container and through southern California.

When the Earth began to vibrate at about 10 am, the largest elephants rushed in the can to surround the youth, as the video shows.

She said, “It was really great to see them gather as a herd to protect the events and then immediately tried to wipe their habitats.” “The elephants have an incredible feeling of hearing – they can feel magic through their feet – so that you can see them temporarily stop after they all form the alert to see if they can get more information from the environment.”

After about four minutes, the elephants have determined that the danger had passed and came out of the circle, although it remained close to each other.

35 years old from NDLULA and UMNGANI, who are 18 years old, both of whom are seven years old.

She said: “Instead of being in the middle of that protective circle, he was outside as one of the mother -in -law and to see that the development of his social responsibility within the herd is really interesting.”

African elephants usually live to range from 60 to 70 years in the wilderness, thanks in part to the advantages of survival through the social structures of the protective family. In the wild, the herds may form circles on alert to protect their young from predators, humans or other elephants fighting.

This defensive tactic is also a testimony to elephant communication skills. Elephants can talk to each other using infrared sponsors – sounds that humans are unable to hear – which travel long distances and warn other elephants of the potential risk.

Often, it is the old elephants in the herd that determines whether the group should escape, investigate the danger, or resume regular activities.

Ulbright said the elephants in the San Diego Park Safari zoo were similarly formed a alert in 2010 when the 7.2 Baja California earthquake shook the region.

She said: “The elephants are unique.” “I think one of the things that makes them very loved is their association with each other, which you can really see in such moments.”

