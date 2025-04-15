



Elephants are a “alert circle” in response to the earthquake in San Diego Zoo Safari Park – YouTube Watch on

Rare shots take the moment when the elephants formed in the Safari Park in San Diego, a protective ring around its calves as earthquakes of 5.2 degrees oscillation southern California yesterday morning (April 14).

Aschitide Press reported that one of the zoo cameras caught three years old (NDLULA, UMNGANI and KHOSI) trying to protect 7 -year -old calves (Zuli and Mkhaya) from a possible risk.

“The elephants have the unique ability to feel voices through their feet and form what [is] Actors from San Diego Zoo Safari wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, known as a “alert circle” during an earthquake of 5.2 degrees that shook southern California this morning.

They added: “This behavior, which is shown here by NDLULA, Zuli, MKHAYA, UMngani and Khosi, is a natural response to the perceived threats that help protect younger elephants and the herd as a whole.”

The earthquake set 3 miles (5 km) south of Julian in San Diego County – about 33 miles (53 km) west of the zoo – at 10:08 am local time on Monday, according to the United States' geological survey. There were no reports on injuries or damage to property as a result of the earthquake.

African elephants live in narrow social groups based on a leading female, or mother. Its tremendous size means that the elephants have a few natural predators in the wild. However, lions, officers, and crocodiles may try to descend youth or patients in the herd, according to the Marlyland Zoo in Baltimore.

If Matriach discovers a predator, then the offspring will be chopped together as adults are a circle facing out like those seen in snapshots of the San Diego Zoo. The episode is designed to maintain youth safety by placing adults between them and predators. Illelves may also use this circle to assess possible risks, such as the earthquake.

Once in a circle, “they freeze somewhat collecting information about the place of danger,” Mindy Albright, the mammal secretary at San Diego Zoo Safari, to Associated Press.

Elephants in Safari Park in San Diego in 2017.

In San Diego, the female calf, mkhaya, remained in the center of the circle, while the male calf, Zuli, stood on the edge. Ulbright said that because Zuli wanted to show his courage and independence.

Jose, one of the elder elephants who helped in raising Zuli, took advantage of Zuli over and over again on her back, and even on her face, as if he was wearing it to say, “Things are fine”, and “Stay in the circle”, according to Albright.

San Diego Zoo in Safari Park noted that the elephants had resumed their regular daily activities after the earthquake passed, although they remained close to each other.

“After chanting this morning, [elephants] The actors have returned that the work as usual and safe with the rest of the crew in San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “

