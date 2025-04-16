



Fortunately, many of us felt on Monday morning, thank God, but it did not frighten many people.

Whether that has covered it or runs out of the building, the truth is that you never know how difficult the land is. We must always have a plan and be prepared.

Disclosure, coverage, and mute

First, what should you do in the first sign of the earthquake? Disclosure, coverage, and mute. You want to get an office or table if you can. Make sure to cover your head and neck.

Stay away from the buildings

If you are outside, stay away from the building if something falls from it.

Create a Go bag

Once the evacuation is safe, get your bag. It should include some cash, medicines, first aid group and supplies for your pets.

Make the residence fund

If it is safe enough to stay at home, make sure you have a accommodation box. It should include enough food and water for at least three days and electrical lights with backup batteries.

Learn how to close the facilities

You should know how to close the facilities in your home. For example, if the earthquake is strong enough, it may knock on your gas lines, so you will want to know how to turn off this.

Make sure you have an earthquake insurance

Something you may want to do now is to make sure to update your earthquake insurance. This is a separate policy that you must get. It was not included in securing tenants or home owners.

Of course, you will want to download the “Myshake” app. It will alert you when there is an earthquake of 4.5 or higher in your area.

The California Emergency Services Office has a preparation guide that includes a review menu with more details.

📱 Get a shakealert app

Served from shaking using the Shakealert app to detect earthquakes earlier.

SHAKEALERT Earthquake detection system can detect earthquakes of all sizes, and allows the agency to determine the size of the largest earthquakes faster, so alerts can be sent to people's phones faster.

The SHAKEALERT app has been developed by USGs and can be downloaded on the Apple and Google Play Store app.

🚨 Progress the shook blow! Earthquakes without warning – but you can get alerts before starting shaking.

📲 Download #Myshakeap✅

Important seconds. Be prepared. 🔔 #Chargequakeprep #shakealert #mergencyready

– Alertsandiego (Alertsandiegow) April 14, 2025

