



Millions of people across southern California learned about an earthquake worth 5.2 -magnitude of San Diego Province on Monday, not from their windows or their volatile photos, but from a noisy alert on their mobile phones before they start shaking.

Urgent messages have been created – advice to people to “drop, coverage, hold. Protect yourself” – with a tool of US geological survey known as Shakealert. The system detects earthquakes as soon as it begins to occur and rapidly collects information to determine the areas that are likely to suffer from strong vibration. Shakealert works on the idea that each part of a second is a precious time that people can use to respond and avoid injury before the earthquake occurs.

Here's how the system works:

A six -feet car photo underground.

Shakealert Early System monitors earthquakes across the West Coast with the help of tens of thousands of seismic stations, each compact car size and buried about six underground feet. The stations are equipped with sensors that detect the full spectrum of seismic waves, vibrations that are transmitted across the ground and the surface after the earthquake, similar to the way they radiate through the water when the gravel is dropped to a lake.

The waves travel at different speeds, and the success of the system is based on this. Fast primary waves, or PS, travel in about four miles per second; They are gentle and less likely to cause destruction. The strongest secondary waves, or S waves, move much more, about two and a half miles per second. They are more likely to cause damage to the earthquake.

The goal of Shakealert is to capture P-WAVE data, processing it on the high-speed computers in USGs and making it available to government agencies and private companies such as applications that send alerts before S waves arrive on the surface.

“Everything is automatic, all of this happens quickly,” said Robert De Groot, a physical world in the agency and coordinated for Hakhilrt.

The closer, the less the notification you will get.

California gets a lot of earthquakes, many of which cause little or non -harm. The alerts end only: when the earthquake strength is estimated at a size of -4.5 and above. Separately, the resulting shake is measured on a scale of 1 to 10, and if the shake is estimated in a 3 or higher level, an alert is sent.

The closer to the earthquake center, the less likely you get a warning before the most powerful shake arrives – because people who live near the earthquake will feel seismic waves once the system begins to process data.

Mr. De Jarot said that people in the center of San Diego received alerts about a second or two seconds before shaking. People in Los Angeles got messages of about 10 seconds early.

“The distance is important,” said Mr. De Grot. “For people away from the earthquake, they had a lot of time before the earthquake.”

Here's how to subscribe to alerts.

You can subscribe to the online alerts, and you are likely to receive them automatically if you are in the area.

The early warning system, the only one in the country, was launched in California in 2019 and was expanded to Oregon and Washington in 2021, serving about 50 million people and visitors. (Mr. De Jarot said the program can expand to Alaska when financing allows.)

Myshake, which you can download on your phone, uses data from Shakealert to send early earthquake warnings. Wireless emergency alerts (the same technology used to send amber alerts), which most people receive thanks to the default setting on phones, and also provides warning messages for early earthquakes. Google has its own integrated system on its Android phones.

(These alarm systems should not be confused with a USGS notification service, which sends emails and texts after hitting the earthquake.)

“I thought he was on a state of amber alert.”

An earthquake on Monday at 10:08 am hit the Pacific time, about two and a half miles south of Julian, a small mountainous town 60 miles northeast of San Diego and felt long like Los Angeles.

Alison Jill, a liberal political gate, was at home in San Diego on Monday morning, working on a text when her phone began to vibrate and make a loud voice.

“I thought it was an amber alert,” said Ms. Jill.

By the time I discovered that it was a warning to the earthquake, she was feeling what she described as “a big tremor and then spin.”

The dialogue program, Jimmy Kimmel, recounted his own experience during Monday night's show. He said that he and his wife were in their bedroom on their computers when they both received an alert telling them to drop and cover. When he finished reading the message, he said, the earthquake was there.

“I am trying to find out if this is good or bad,” said Mr. Kimmel jokingly.

