Should you get the earthquake insurance?





The damage that the earthquake can cause to your home seems to be something that will be covered by home insurance, but many insurance companies have stopped covering earthquakes in the 1990s, according to FEMA.

As a result, a small portion of homeowners who live in areas exposed to the earthquake is covered.

California, for example, faces 90 % of all earthquakes that occur in the United States. However, only 13 % of the state's residents have earthquake insurance.

For home owners whose house or property was damaged in the San Diego earthquake, which recently shook southern California, this means that they are pushing from his pocket to cover these losses.

But California is not the only state in which earthquakes occur. According to the National Insurance Commission (NAIC), there is no less than the risk of an earthquake in 42 states across the country.

Although the risks are significantly higher in some states compared to others, the earthquake insurance is not only for homeowners in California.

What countries are likely to have earthquakes?

According to the American geological survey, 16 US states have a higher risk of an earthquake experience:

Alaskaarkansascaliforniahawaiiiiiahoillinoiskecckymissourontananevadaoregonsouth carolinateneseutahwashingtonwyomy

The possibility of an earthquake is significantly different among these states, with the presence of West Rocky states, especially California, which has the highest danger.

But the countries in the middle and eastern parts of the United States face their unique risks: earthquakes are less common, but when it occurs, they tend to spread more than their center, and the houses are unlikely to be built to withstand shaking.

If you live in any of these states and you are not currently you have to secure the earthquake, it's time to start searching for your coverage options.

In some cases, you may be able to add coverage to a standard home insurance policy. If this is not an option, you will have to buy separate insurance for the earthquake.

Either way, you can start searching using the Bankraate tool that is powered below to get quotes on the standard home insurance:

What countries are the least vulnerable to earthquakes?

Although it is still useful to consider your regional risk of an earthquake even if you do not live in one of the sixteen risks, there are some states in the United States where it is very unlikely: earthquakes:

Floridaiwaminnesotanort

If you live in one of these states, you may be able to overcome the earthquake insurance. Although it is still useful to consider other types of land movement such as landslides or cultures – both are also not covered with standard home insurance.

What is the earthquake insurance?

The earthquake's insurance policy often covers any damage that results directly from the earthquake itself or the final tremors, but not the damage that will be covered by the standard home insurance.

Below is the collapse of what might include the typical policy:

Earthquake insurance covers damage to secure property that resulted directly from earth shook. This may include things such as cracking, external appearance, or property that erupted as a result of the fall during the earthquake. It may also cover your livelihoods if you cannot live in your home while repairing it, until the specified minimum. For covered reforms, the policy will also cover the cost of construction code declines and emergency reforms that have caused the watches to be obtained. Solo for opponent). For tenants, coverage only applies to your personal property, not to the building itself. You may also be able to add coverage loss for use to pay any living expenses if you have to go out while the owner makes repairs. For those, you can make a separate claim with the standard home insurance.

You will usually see between 2 % and 20 % of the total insured value. The more you discount, the more you will pay the pocket in the event of an earthquake that destroys your home.

You may even see separate discounts for separate types of coverage, such as the home itself, your property inside and any separate structures outside.

How much does the earthquake insurance cost?

The model earthquake policy will cost between $ 0.50 and $ 15 per $ 1,000 of coverage, according to the Institute of Insurance Information.

Therefore, for coverage of $ 300,000, you may see a quote between 150 dollars to 4,500 dollars according to the place where you live, the type of home in which you live, the type of coverage you want and other factors.

In California, you can expect to see the highest installments, with the cost of earthquake policies that exceed $ 1,300 annually, according to the lending tree.

In Texas, you can expect to pay between $ 500 and $ 800 annually to cover the earthquake. On the eastern coast, installments are usually cheap, with an average of about $ 300 or less.

One way to lower your premium is to increase your opponent. If you live outside California, where earthquakes are risky but less likely, choosing a higher discount can be a good compromise.

You will keep your premium, but you still have a disaster once in a lifetime.

Another way to save it is to re -adjust your home. Seismic updating modification includes things like firmness and wandering around your home frame and foundations to make the structure more resistant to earthquakes.

This can not only reduce your installment, but also reduces the risk of severe damage during the earthquake.

Does the insurance of the tenant cover earthquakes?

Not the owner of a house? Even if you rent, the earthquake insurance may still be necessary. Like home insurance, the standard insurance of the tenant is excluded.

If the owner of the property has an insurance for the earthquake, this policy only protects the building itself, not your property.

Therefore, if you rent one of the high -risk areas that USGS has identified, you must consider both the tenant's insurance and the earthquake covering to ensure that you are fully protected.

Since you do not pay for the coverage of the building itself, you can usually get earthquake insurance much less than the owner of the house he will pay.

Is it worth the earthquake insurance?

Home insurance is not cheap (especially if you live in one of the eight states where the higher insurance premiums are), so if you are reluctant to spend more to add earthquake insurance, you are not alone.

But potential savings if you have an earthquake can make this additional cost worth it if you live in one of the states where the earthquakes are possible.

According to the home consultant, the average cost of repairing damage to the earthquake ranges between $ 5,000 and $ 25,000. Even if you live in one of the low risk cases, savings from one claim can be more than compensation for years of distinctive payments.

