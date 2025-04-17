



BANCOC (AP)-Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leader of the military government in Myanmar and the chief of General Min Aung Hang met in the Thai capital on Thursday for large scale talks on focusing on the efforts made to restore peace in Myanmar.

The authorities said that the talks will focus on humanitarian assistance in the wake of the huge earthquake in March, which destroyed Myanmar, and to promote the extension of a fragile ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of aid.

Anwar also met with Thai Prime Minister Paitongtarn Shinawatra, who said they discussed issues of bilateral attention and how countries in the region could respond to the new American tariff policies.

The state -run MRTV TV reported on Thursday night that Min Aung Hulang and Anwar discussed aid after the session by the Association of Southeast Asian States and Myanmar ASEAN at a meeting also attended by the former Prime Minister in Thailand Thaxin Shinwatra, the state -run MRTV TV reported that Minan Hulang and Anwar discussed aid after the session by the Association of Southeast Asian States and Myanmar ASEAN at a meeting also attended by former Prime Minister in Thailand Thaxin Shinwatra.

The meetings may have dealt with the civil war in Myanmar

But unusual communications from the highest level and a rare trip abroad by Min Aung Hang, as well as the involvement of Thaxin, proposed a more fundamental political agenda. Thaxin is the chief informal adviser to ANWAR, the current president of ASEAN.

Thaxin, the father of the current Prime Minister Paetongtarn and considered it to withdraw its government chains, focused on the diplomacy of the back channel to end the Myanmar conflict.

Anwar posted on the social platform that Min Aung Hlaing met Thursday evening due to “an explicit and constructive discussion, focused on the urgent humanitarian needs of Myanmar people, including the immediate publication of a field hospital as well as the importance of returning the country to normal.”

He added that on Friday he will meet with representatives of the Shadow National Unity government, the leading resistance group in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the military overthrow of the Aung San Suu Kyi government in February 2021, which led to armed conflict throughout the country.

The earthquake has exacerbated the country's humanitarian crisis

The United Nations warned last week that the damage caused by the March 28 earthquake would lead to a lack of food and a possible emergency of public health, which exacerbates the current humanitarian crisis resulting from the civil war that was preceded by more than 3 million people.

The Migor, General Zu Min Ton, a spokesman for the Military government in Myanmar, said on Wednesday that the number of deaths of the earthquake, which amounted to 7.7 degrees, was 3725, injured 5,106.

Before his trip in Bangkok, Anwar announced that he would press for the extension of the ceasefire that preceded it soon by the Myanmar army and its enemies, the democratic resistance forces and armed groups of ethnic minorities, to alleviate assistance efforts. There was no immediate announcement of such development.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights accused the army of continuing air targets and attacks on artillery after the earthquake.

However, some experts have suggested that the current ceasefire could turn into a wider effort to make peace as others failed.

The 10 members of Acean, to which Myanmar belongs, agreed shortly after the seizure of the army for the year 2021 in a peace plan, but the military government in Myanmar failed to implement it. Since then, the regional bloc has largely prevented Min, Aung Hlaying and its senior members of its ruling council from its high -level meetings.

Critics oppose engagement with the generals of Myanmar

The presence of Min Ong Helling was at the Pimstec summit for the leaders of nations in Bangkok earlier this month, a rare exception to his limited travel and pursued criticism of legitimacy to his rule. Thailand was accused by opponents of Military Governance in Myanmar to fail to pressure the generals to make any concessions towards a just peace.

Thaxin claimed to the Thai media that he urged Min, Aung Hulang, on the sidelines of the Pimstec summit to participate in peace talks with the resistance forces. He said he met separately with ethnic minority groups fighting against the army.

Military government critics have accused Mainen Aung Hingoing's visit to Bangkok will do more to give legitimacy to the military government that guarantees the necessary assistance.

A joint statement said on Wednesday by the government of the National Unity of the Opposition and other groups fighting military rule, that it risked “by legalizing the illegal military coup and strengthening the regime responsible for” the suffering of the people.

Army opponents accuse her of helping weapons, and they say foreign humanitarian assistance should be provided outside military channels.

