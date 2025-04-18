The 1906 earthquake that shook, burned and reshaped San Franstsco





On April 18, 1906, a strong earthquake, estimated at 8.0 in size, hit San Francisco. The earthquake was the most deadly in American history.

The fires broke out shortly after, tearing large parts of the city. About 3000 people have lost their lives, and nearly 30,000 buildings were destroyed.

On this day in 1983, a suicide bomber attacked the American embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. When driving a car full of explosives, the attacker killed 63 people, including 17 Americans.

Meanwhile, in 1956, the American movie star Grace Kelly left her career in Hollywood to marry Prince René III from Monaco. After their wedding ceremony, it became the princess of Monaco.

The Great San Francisco earthquake

At 5:13 am on April 18, 1906, the San Francisco earthquake struck California. About 3000 people were killed, and many buildings collapsed throughout the city.

The earthquake was caused by a movement along San Andreas's mistake, which lasted for approximately 275 miles. The shake was tangible from the south of Oregon to Los Angeles.

After 5 in the morning directly, the sound described as “like a roar of 10,000 black” when the Earth began to shake. Cabbly cars stopped to a sudden stop, the city hall collapsed, the glass ceiling of the Palace Hotel was destroyed, and shrapnel rained in the courtyard.

The earthquake was the most deadly in American history. Photo: National Archives and Records Management

It was not long after the earthquake, a huge fire broke out. It started near Montgomery Street and south of the market area, and spread through the Russian hill, the Chinese district, North Beach, Telegraph Hill. The fire was burned for four days before it took out heavy rains.

It has been nearly 28,000 buildings on fire, and was damaged by about 350 million dollars.

By April 23, the last fires were placed. The authorities started the long job to rebuild the destroyed city.

It is believed that about 3000 people died of the earthquake and fires that followed. It has approximately 30,000 buildings, giving most of the entire homes and business area.

In the following years, a large part of San Francisco was rebuilt using designs that were more able to withstand earthquakes and fire. The city rebuilding also included new plans for public spaces and development.

The American embassy bombed in Beirut

On this day in 1983, a suicide bomber blew a car full of explosives outside the American embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

The explosion killed 63 people, including the attacker and 17 Americans, and left the building almost destroyed. The bombing was a reaction to the involvement of the US military in Lebanon.

After the attack on the American embassy in Beirut. Central Intelligence Agency/via AP

The civil war broke out in Lebanon in 1975, when Palestinian and left -wing Muslim fighters clashed against the Christian Valeng Party, Maronite Christians, and other factions.

Over the following years, the attempts of Syria, Israel and the United Nations to calm violence have not succeeded. Then, on August 20, 1982, a multinational force, including the US Navy, arrived in Beirut to help oversee the withdrawal of Palestinian fighters.

The Marines left on September 10, but later returned that month, on September 29, after a Christian militia carried out a massacre in the Palestinian refugee camps.

The next day, the first US Navy was killed while trying to defuse a bomb. On April 18, 1983, the American embassy was bombed in Beirut.

Later that year, on October 23, Lebanese militants surrounded security and led a truck full of explosives in US marine barracks, killing 241 American service members. Almost at the same time, 58 French soldiers were killed in another suicide bombing.

On February 7, 1984, US President Ronald Reagan said the country would withdraw from the mission of peace. By February 26, she left the last group of US Navy Beirut.

Grace Kelly is a princess of Monaco

On this day in 1956, American film actress Grace Kelly, 26, married Prince Rene, 32 years old, in what was called the “Royal Horn Concert”, which she saw more than 30 million viewers on direct television.

Kelly appeared in 11 films before the industry left behind.

Their civil party was held on April 18, 1956, followed by a major religious service the next day.

The civil ceremony was held inside the Royal Palace in Monaco, with close friends, family and residents to attend. The next day, a much larger service was held at St. Nicholas Cathedral, where the High Mass was celebrated in front of 700 guests.

Grace Kelly and Prince René III from Monaco in the port of Monte Carlo. AFP/Image File

Kelly's wedding dress was a gift from MGM studios, designed by Helen Rose and assembly by the studio fashion team. According to the Life Magazine magazine, it was made using 25 yards of silk tattoo, 100 yards from the silk network, and a thin rose lace dating back to 125 years, and countless small pearls.

Kelly later donated the dress to the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The royal couple had three children, Caroline, Albert, Stephanie, and Princess Grace devoted a lot to her time for cultural and charitable reasons.

This day, that year

1942: During World War II, 16 B-25 Air Force Air Force fired an air strike on Tokyo and many other Japanese cities in the first attack on the Japanese main mainland.

1955: The physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 76.

1980: Zimbabwe is completely independent of the United Kingdom.

1991: Kerala state has become the first state in India to achieve total literacy.

2014: A mountain was killed on Mount Everest 16 Nepalese mountain climbing guides, making it one of the most bloody accidents on the mountain.

2015: A ship carrying immigrants from Africa in the Mediterranean sank off Libya, with up to 700 believed to have drowned.

2016: Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”, won the Pulitzer Drama Award.

