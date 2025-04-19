An earthquake in size 5.8 Afghanistan strikes, and felt shocks in Delhi NCR, J&K





New Delhi:

A powerful earthquake measured 5.8 on the Richter Afghanistan scale on Saturday afternoon at 12:17 pm, as mentioned by the National Earthquake Center (NCS).

The earthquake center was located 36.10 degrees north and 71.20 degrees east, at a depth of 130 km.

The earthquakes resulting from the earthquake felt in many northern regions of India, including Jamo, Kashmir and the Delhi NCR.

Although there are no immediate reports on damage or injuries, the authorities closely monitor the situation.

NCS confirmed seismic activity via a post on the social media platform X.

“EQ of M: 5.8, on: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 ist, lat: 36.10 n, long: 71.20 e, depth: 130 km, site: Afghanistan,” said NCS in a post on X.

This event follows a similar tremor that occurred earlier in the week. On Wednesday, an earthquake of 5.6 volume was recorded in Afghanistan, with its center, about 164 km east of Baglan.

The European Earthquake Center (EMSC) initially informed that the earthquake was 6.4 in size, but it was later passed to 5.6.

In a relevant development, the Kishtwar area at Jammu & Kashmir also witnessed a light earthquake of 2.4 on the Richter scale on Wednesday morning around 5:14 am.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 5 km shallow.

The United Nations Coordination Coordination Office (UNOCHA) highlights that Afghanistan is very vulnerable to natural dangers such as earthquakes, landslides and seasonal floods.

UNOCHA also indicated that frequent seismic activity in the region has already affects fragile societies, which endured years of conflict and backwardness.

These conditions have greatly weakened their ability to deal with multiple crises simultaneously. According to the Red Cross, Afghanistan has a long history of strong earthquake experience, especially in the Hindu Kush region, which is famous for its intense geological activity and repeated tremors.

The country is located along many major rift lines where Indian and Eurasian tectonic panels meet. One of these rift lines passes directly via HERAT, which increases the risk of seismic events in the region.

