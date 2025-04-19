



Bangkok – The basic services have not yet been restored to the worst Myanmar areas in a huge earthquake three weeks ago, and emergency workers who recover the bodies and disinfect the debris with regular rocks and resource lack.

The report issued on Friday by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said that the strong, frequent wireless tremors continue to get rid of the center of Myanmar almost daily, which increases the fear and uncertainty among the affected population, which leads to the disruption of the response efforts S and the exacerbation of pressure on resources and services already limited.

The report said: “After three weeks of catastrophic twins, Myanmar struck on March 28, the worst societies are still affected without safe shelter, clean water and sanitation, stable electricity, health care and basic services.”

The 7.7 -size earthquake near Mandalay was the second largest city in Myanmar, but achieved a wide range of the country, causing great damage to six regions and countries including the capital, Naybito.

A terrible humanitarian crisis has also worsened already caused by the country's civil war, which brought more than 3 million people internally and left nearly 20 million people, according to the United Nations.

A report in the Mianma Allen newspaper, which was run by the country, published on Saturday, said that the death toll in the earthquake reached 3726, with 5,105 people injured and 129 are still missing. She said that 1,975 rescuers and international medical workers are from 25 countries who cooperated with local rescuers in providing 653 people and recovering 753 bodies from under the rubble.

Mianma Allen said 65,096 homes and buildings, 2514 schools, 4317 quarter of Buddhist living, 6,027 temples and temples, 350 hospitals, clinics, 170 bridges, 586 Dams, and 203 parts of the country's main highway have been damaged.

In data published on its Facebook page, the firefighting services department, an official emergency services agency working in many regions of the country, said that rescue workers were relieving debris, search and cleaning from large buildings, and they restored jewelry, criticism and valuable documents between their supporters.

He also said that the rescuers regained two bodies of collapsed buildings in Mandalay.

On Friday, the Myanmar Federation to save (Mandalay), who was working with firefighters, told Associated Press on Friday that the priority, which was three weeks away from the earthquake, was cleaning bodies and debris from under larger buildings, while providing assistance to the survivors affected by the earthquake.

The official, who spoke on the condition that his identity is not disclosed because he is afraid to arrest him from speaking without permission, said that the number of bodies that were recovered daily decreased to only one or two.

Another emergency services worker in Mandalay, likewise, said that his identity is not disclosed, that the number of rescue teams operating in Mandalay has decreased steadily as most international rescue teams returned to their countries after their work was considered to find survivors. He said that local rescue workers were mainly participating in cleansing debris and providing assistance.

The United Nations Development Program this month estimated that at least 2.5 million tons, or approximately 125,000 truck loads, must be removed from the earthquake. She relied on her appreciation for the remote sensing analysis of the photos obtained by satellites.

The United Nations, the United Nations Agency for Human Settlements, said in a statement on Friday that its employees and the Myanmar Engineering Association were cooperating in assessing the construction damage on a large scale in earthquake -affected areas.

In NayPyitaw, almost all rescuers stopped their relief efforts, while government buildings damaged by the earthquake have not yet been fixed and remain in the post -Earthquake, one of the residents who asked not to name security reasons said. In residential areas, people almost completed the cleansing of the debris on their own.

A report on Saturday in Mianma Allen said that the higher general, Min Aung Hinging, the head of the military government, told cabinet members during a Friday meeting that the urban design of Niebito will be redesigned.

NayPyitaw became the capital of Myanmar in 2006 after it was built at a large expense of zero near what was previously a registration center that farmers inhabited largely. It is noticeable for its great government buildings and multi -tracks that are not used.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/aftershocks-lack-resources-hinder-recovery-work-3-weeks-120970473

