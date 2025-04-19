



The country's military ruler said that the planning of the capital in Myanmar will be re -drawn after the devastating earthquake last month.

During a government meeting, Gen. Min Aung Hinging said that the buildings that collapsed during the earthquake were severely affected because they were built on soft soil.

He said that office buildings will be rebuilt and they should be resistant to future earthquakes, with soil tests as well before any rebuilding.

BBC witnessed evidence indicating that about 70 % of government buildings were damaged by the earthquake in the capital, and some offices were transferred to Yangon.

Myanmar was destroyed by a huge earthquake that hit the country on March 28. The 7.7 earthquake was very strong and felt in Thailand and southwest China.

According to government media, more than 3,500 people were killed and 5,012 were injured in Myanmar as a result of the earthquake.

Nay Pyi Taw covers at least four times the London region, but with a small part of people. Its history is short: It has not existed only since 2005, as it grew up from flat lands by military rulers in Myanmar at the time, which was previously known as Burma.

NiB Tao name means “the king's seat.” The reasons for moving the capital were about 370 km from the largest city, Yangon, completely clear.

The city holds all the distinctive signs of the planned capital: the road leading from Parliament to the presidential palace is 20 corridors, but it does not carry any traffic. Glossy shopping centers and luxurious luxury hotels are lined up on the seriousness. There is a safari garden, a zoo, and at least three stadiums.

Since 2021, Myanmar has been afflicted with the civil war between the military council, which seized power in a military coup, ethnic militias and resistance forces throughout the country.

The Military Council announced the ceasefire for 20 days on April 2, after announcing a stand in hostilities by an alliance consisting of three rebel groups.

The ceasefire was announced to help with relief efforts, but the army continued to attack the rebel -controlled areas.

The archives of the Military Council photos show that many government buildings, including the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Planning, and the Union’s Court have been severely damaged in the earthquake.

Most buildings are still in ruin because repair work on them has not started yet.

According to what was reported, important government documents were removed, along with equipment and other transmitted elements.

The rebuilding of buildings may take years, and as a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism transferred its offices to the former capital, Yangon – 366 km (228 meters).

Other departments transfer their offices to the open air halls called “Hotai” in Nay Pyi Taw, which are designed with steel frames.

The social media publications written by the employees of the National Museum at NayB Tao say they transferred inscriptions and manuscripts and trying to provide the largest possible number of tens of thousands of books, along with literature and computers.

