A reminder during the month of preparation for the national earthquake





How often does the opinion begin – much less than condemnation – “I don't know?” But the truth is, I do not know. The month of preparation for the national earthquake comes like Clockwork every April, but I don't know when the next earthquake comes. No one does. Understanding in the heart of preparing for a natural disaster. Over the years, many residents of Ventura Province may have been urged to be prepared and perhaps resented the uncertainty in that message.

However, it is possible that you know some of the population in southern California and around them who may have suffered from a land shook. Remember that San Andreas's mistake is just one of about 15,000 defects known in California, according to California's geological survey. We do not know precisely when these faults will erupt, which leads to a harmful earthquake.

“I don't know” does not mean that you are helpless. When the next devastating earthquake hit California, many residents had strengthened their homes in advance by re -adjusting them to be more stable. Many will secure their homes with a policy of the California earthquake or another provider, and protect the decisive assets for themselves and the wealth of generations for their families.

You may have transferred or changed insurance providers. that's ok. It is a new opportunity to prepare. Both home owners or tenants who were accepted in the California market must provide you with seismic insurance.

Because there is something we know. Earthquakes are inevitable. You may be a resident of Ventura Province for life and never suffer from a loss in an earthquake. But someone will. As part of the insurance group, you participate when California residents need recovery and rebuilding. This is how insurance works – societies are rebuilt. If you need it at any time to rebuild your home, this excellent pool there will be to help you.

Oh, here is something we know: Many California residents are wrong about what to do in an earthquake. Optimistic advice is still circulating that can put you at risk. When your shakealert app, or feel that the Earth is trembling, falls, covers, and continues. Forget the entrance.

Ben Disi is a senior media officer in the California earthquake authority. It can be accessed on [email protected].

