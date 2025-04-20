



Bangkok: A large basin appeared in the province of Khu Vanoum in Krabi on Saturday (April 19), which is believed to be the cause of an earthquake.

The pelvis, which is 20 meters long, was discovered 20 meters, and a long slit of more than four Rai, behind the Spitak chicken farm. In the Cooop Cooop, cracks were found on the ground in two locations, and a beam was about one centimeter.

Initially, the head of the Moo 10 village, Thanapol Rampoey, the danger area and the prohibition of villagers from entering the area.

The owner of the chicken farm, known as Sweet, 52, said that the villagers had alerted him to the appearance of the pelvis. He explained that the opening was not at the beginning very wide, but it gradually expanded until two oil trees were completely immersed, until its peaks are no longer visible.

He said he had informed the relevant authorities, which are expected to examine the site today (April 20). He added that it could be the basin and the incision caused by the earthquake that struck the province on Monday (April 14).

The Meteorological Department announced that an earthquake of 3.5 people struck the Noya Khang area in Karaby on Monday afternoon.

The administration said that the earthquake occurred at 2.27 pm, as the earthquake center is two kilometers away, at the latitude of 8.022 degrees north and the length line is 98.978 degrees east. According to the population of the residents of Noya Khang and Meteg, the trembling of tremors.

The administration added that the earthquake was caused by the Khlong Marui error, which is going through the Ban Ta Khun and Phenom regions in Surat Thani, as well as Thap Put and Mueang Districts in Phang Nga, before it extends to the sea and &, and reached Phuket and Koh Yao Island in Phang Nga. The rift line extends about 148 km. – The nation/Ann

