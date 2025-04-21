



CCTV footage captured the moment when a herd of African elephants responded to the San Diego Zoo in the Safari Park of 5.2 -magnitude earthquake through the gathering to protect its smallest members.

Footage of the park, which is recorded last week, picks up the moment when the earthquake strikes. The video displays five elephants standing together in the sun before the Earth begins to tremis and shake the camera. Within seconds, the herd is divided into different directions, but the adult elephants, omngani, and Khosi-quickly reassemble their ranks, move to form a narrow circle around the youngest Zuli and MKHAYA 7-year-old.

Once the gathering, adults remain at maximum alert. Their ears are wide and translated, as they scan for any other threats, even after the shake is receded.

The old elephant is a protective circle around the youngest.

The earthquake, which was strong enough to feel from San Diego to Los Angeles – about 120 miles (193 km) north – led to small rock declines on the rural roads and goods that were overthrown in the nearby mountain town of Julian. No severe injuries or damages were reported, but it is clear that the elephants did not take any chances.

“They are somewhat freezing while collecting information about the place of danger,” Mindy Ulbright, the mammal's secretary in San Diego Park, told the Associated Press.

Ulbright says the behavior, which is often called a “alert circle”, is common between elephants. These social animals are known to discover vibrations through their feet and will gather instinctively together on the signs of danger, and put calves in the middle while facing old elephants outside.

In the video, the calf quickly quickly among adults for shelter. The other – Zuli, the only male – remains on the edge, in an attempt to hold it. Ulbright notes that Jose, a teenage female who helped raise him alongside his biological mother, Nadla, gently inhale her with her stem, and even brushing his face, in what is similar to reassurance.

While Zuli still has the attention and protection that comes with her younger being, Ulbright notes that his role will change soon. While ripening in the bull, it will eventually leave the family unit to join the bachelor's group, while female elephants remain part of the herd for life.

“It is a wonderful thing to see them doing the thing that we should do all – which is what any parent does, which is the protection of their children,” he added.

Almost an hour later, the wireless tremor pushed the elephants to briefly reassemble its rows, and form the trico until the threat passed.

