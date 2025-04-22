Even small lakes can tell big earthquake stories in Yellowston





Ordinary sedimentation patterns in the lake can improve the seismic timing of scientists, and the writer of the Silvia Nikovic columns wrote.

West Yeloston – In the summer of 1959, the West Yellowston region witnessed one of the largest earthquakes in the continuous history.

The Hebgen M7.3 earthquake caused severe damage and 28 people, especially due to the landslide of a camp in Madison Canyon towards the river course of the Hebgen Dam. Here, approximately 30 million cubic meters (imagine 30 million washing machine!) From materials from the slope facing the north in Madison Canyon decreased at night, buried the camp and filling the Madison River to form the earthquake lake.

We have learned a lot of such historical earthquakes in Hebgen Lake. The evidence that you left on the scene, such as a rift picnic (descending the slope where vertical displacement occurred along the error), is especially important for understanding earthquakes before history.

The study of such earthquakes, called the science of attendance, can help the earthquakes produced better by providing information about the repetition and size of previous earthquakes.

This is the first place in 6188 earthquakes in the Hebgen Lake region since 1990 as determined by the Seismograph stations at the University of Utah and the Montana Office for Mines and Geology. All centers have horizontal uncertainty of 1.0 km or less. Black contour lines offered (2 feet), resulting from the Hebgen 1959 M7.3 earthquake (Epicientter Center showed by the Red Star). Magenta line clips show rupture defects during the 1959 Green Airlines earthquake, which are late quad errors from the quadruple USGs and the database. (With the permission of the American Geological Survey)

Lakes are increasingly popular in old studies. Ordinary sedimentation patterns can improve earthquake estimates and can capture earthquakes that may not tear the surface of the earth but still produce a large earthly vibration.

This sub -specialty is called municipal biology Lacterrene, and it has been usually practiced in deep and sharp lake systems affected by ice shape, such as those along the Teton range to the south.

Since the effects of the Hebgen Lake earthquake have been documented, the comprehensive understanding of how this earthquake that affected the nearby lake ponds that can teach us to explain hidden earthquake records in different types of lakes – especially in shallow lakes with cute slopes, such as the Henries West Yellowstone in Idaho.

In late winter in 2023, our team was launched from the Geological Risk Science Center for Geological Surveying to Lake Henries with the hypothesis that the shallow lake basin contains evidence of the earthquake of Lake Haban in 1959. Given that the Henries Lake is located about 15 miles from the earthquake center, and thus witnessed a strong to very strong vibration, it is fair to assume that the deposits of the lake It may be turbulent.

To test this hypothesis, we extracted seven sediments, each of which is slightly more than 6 feet, along a piece of east and west across Lake Henries during the winter of 2023. The benefit of working on lakes in the winter is that standing on solid ground (counterfeit) can provide a more stable work environment than trying to collect sediment from a boat. Just like ice hunting, we used AUGER on the ice to make a frozen hole across the surface of the lake and fell the drilling device in the water and then on the lake floor, while keeping it on a rope to pull it again once the sediments are collected.

The cores were examined at the Core Marine CORE COAST COST CORNE COST COST COST COSTAL, which is specially equipped to photograph and take sedimentary samples.

A common signature of the earthquake disorder inside the sediment cores results from the failure of the sediments to the margin of the lake, the slide of transportation, and the deposit in the central areas of the lake basin. The cores contained multiple sites in the Henries Lake on a thin sandy layer (2 inches), distinctive and gray at the top, which seemed to be a record of a modern earthquake.

The challenge was then testing whether this layer was identical to the 1959 earthquake timing.

This was done by measuring the concentration of the Cesium -137 chemical component (137 ° C) with the depth. 137cs were produced during nuclear tests in the atmosphere in the mid -twentieth century, and therefore the focus in sediments can be matched with the frequency of nuclear tests known through time to create the age of the deposit layer.

For example, the nuclear test above the ground increased around 1954, and the concentration of 137 degrees Celsius begins in the sediment in growth from uncovered levels to that year. On the contrary, the nuclear test prohibition treaty was signed in 1963, so the deposits of this age have a peak of 137 degrees Celsius that decreases significantly immediately (which is heading towards the upper part of the nucleus in the latest recently deposited sediments).

These specified focus levels should be mainly linked to the 1959 earthquake in the sedimentary registry!

So, what about that distinctive sandy layer that is supposed to be associated with an earthquake in 1959? When the 137Cs concentration data with sedimentary data is paired, we found that sand deposits were already brackets between 1954 and 1963, providing strong evidence that this layer was probably formed during the Hebgen 1959 earthquake.

This is a photo and a drawing of the Hebgen 1959 earthquake in the sediment nucleus from Lake Henries, Idaho, with references to the activity of the Sisium -137 (or focus). Changes in Cesium -137 are associated with nuclear tests in the atmosphere and provide a way to dating deposits; These measurements are drawn on the right with the depth of the heart. (With the permission of the American Geological Survey)

With evidence that the sediments at the bottom of Lake Henries actually contain previous earthquake records, the next goal was to search for prehistoric earthquakes using the Hebgen 1959 lake as a reference.

However, there were no similar deposits with the same characteristic and attendance in multiple cores. Using radioactive dating techniques, we were able to prove that the less than 5,000 -year -old parts were about 5,000 years old.

Does this mean that there have been no similar earthquakes in the severity of the Hebgen Lake earthquake over the past 5,000 years? Not exactly.

The lower layer of cores-the 5000-year-old-layer-is compatible with wet landmarks, not a lake at all! Hetthakes are saturated areas with many plants and herbs that usually produce organic soil, not the depicting sediments such as lakes, making them less likely to record the earthquake.

Based on the precipitation rate estimates, the Henries Lake appears to be likely to change only from wetlands swamps to a shallow lake less than about 1000 years.

Although there is a lot to explore about the specific development of the Henriz Lake and other lakes in the West Yellowston region, it is promises that a shallow lake with nice tilted margins is recorded. These results provide increasing confidence in our ability to investigate deposits related to shaking in other lakes with similar characteristics in or outside Jabal Al -Jabal.

