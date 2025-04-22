Provide assistance in the wake of the earthquake – Carrelon





For most news that an earthquake of 7.7 size caused widespread destruction of the Myanmar Central, it was a distant tragedy.

But for Dr. James Humphrez and his wife Hakka, the earthquake news felt very close to the house.

Indeed, from the civil war between the military council, which seized power in the 2021 coup, and the ethnic militias and the resistance forces, the earthquake has already worsened, with the constant fighting and assistance by the army.

Greg Vandarmolin winning Carrelon Hakka and Dr. James Humphrez is looking for pictures of the damage caused by the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar.

HKAW WIN is from Myanmar, and James has spent nearly 20 years in managing the lambs, which is the program of evangelization, disciples and missions in the country.

“This is not easy because they are people,” Hakau Wayne said about the death of an estimated 3550 and 5,000 injuries.

James often said that such situations are “we are an illusion” even in Christian circles.

“For this situation, we and us,” he said. “The people I taught, people walked with, and the stores I bought food in them, and the churches that I preached are no longer only and I do not know how to deal with that.”

A little larger than Alberta Province and with a population of 60 million, Myanmar borders China, India, Bangladesh, Laos and Thailand, surrounded by the Andaman Sea and Bay Bay.

Huge damages occurred to bridges, roads, churches, companies and homes.

Humphrez spent the first few days after the earthquake in an attempt to make contacts with friends and relatives.

Although their relatives are safe, they soon became aware of the extent of harm.

The lack of power and the insecure homes forced people on the streets and streets, and living under the net of mosquitoes while the army tells them to move forward.

Which made things worse, James said that the army continued its campaign to bomb after the earthquake and prevent the activity of helping to reach those who need it. He said that the rescue teams from countries such as Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand have been removed while others were restricted to where they could help.

Myanmar, which is in line with Russia and China, depends on those countries for military services, and in return it provides resources including natural gas, oil, valleys, gold and rare ground minerals.

The earthquake also had a profound impact on the Muslim population who gathered in mosques on Fridays when they hit the Buddhists in the temples and monasteries who were celebrating the moon's day.

Since hospitals have been closed under the army, and it is difficult to obtain heavy equipment, people have been reduced to hand rescue efforts and treat each other without medical help.

Hkaw Win said they want people to realize that the government does not care about people.

“People need to know that the military regime is still controlling,” she said. “It is not that people do not want to help.”

While they do everything in their power to help, James and Hakk Wayne says that the most important thing is to allow people to know what is happening.

“We need to tell people and pray,” Hakk Wayne said.

The country faces an increasing danger to the disease as thousands of bodies remain under the debris, and it is difficult to secure clean water sources, and homes are not available.

James said it is a snare because this is just one thing on his head.

“We have been going there for 20 years,” he said. “We have seen the priests being beaten, and we saw people putting in prison.”

Prayer is important for the couple.

“Through prayer, many things can change,” he said. “Perhaps this army government will change, and they will think more for the country.”

James agreed and said this could bring people hope.

“When you write your article, I will take a picture and I will send it to some of them there and start crying because they” do they care for us “, and I will say,” Yes, they do that, and this means more than any money. “

Those who want to make a donation through lambs, located at the Clearspring Center in Steinbach.

For more information, e -mail [email protected].

