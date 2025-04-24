



Applications

04/24/2025 784 Views 11 likes

On March 28, 2025, a strong earthquake struck 7.7 in the middle of Myanmar, which resulted in the transmission of shock waves across the area. While the country is still dealing with the devastating effects, scientists have used the radar images of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 to reveal a detailed image of how the Earth turns as a result of the earthquake-which provides new visions in the tectonic error mechanics and the seismic descent scale.

Just one day before the earthquake hit, the Sentinel-1A satellite, as part of the routine global monitoring plan, picked up a radar image of Myanmar. Then a few days after the earthquake, Sentinel-1C reconsidged the site, and was assigned an additional image. Both pictures were combined to form an overlap of the epic error.

The Sentinel-1 mission includes two satellites rotating 180 degrees to cover the world together every six days.

The task provides high -resolution radar images of the Earth, regardless of weather conditions or if it is today or night to support a wide range of Copernicus's services and applications. This surveillance includes marine ice in the Arctic, tracking ice and drawing routine maps of the sea, as well as discovering the land deformation caused by landing, height, landslides, and as in this case, earthquakes.

Sentinel-1: Detection of the Earth's surface

Sentinel-1A has been working in service since 2014, but Sentinel-1C has been in orbit only since December 2024 and is still in the assignment stage-however it already provides her promise.

While the instant priority is to support the efforts of recovery and mourning for the lost lives in this devastating catastrophe, understanding how the Earth turns is very important as well. Using satellite radar images, scientists can set the extent of rupture and determine the areas of increased seismic risks.

This information is vital to improving earthquake models and developing effective disaster response strategies, including safe and enlightened reconstruction, helping societies to rebuild more flexibility.

Thanks to the Sentinel-1 mission, the variable shape of the Earth's Earth's surface can be set accurately millimeter, but it depends on the method of processing complex data called artificial radar overlap.

This includes the combination of two radar images, one by directly before and one of the earthquake directly to produce overlap. Using small differences in the radar signal stage to discover the incredibly accurate ground transformations, the result is a polite colored pattern that reveals how the Earth moved during the earthquake.

Moreover, the advanced photography mode of the advanced radar of Sentinel-1, known as terrain monitoring with gradual surveying operations, allows scientists to measure the ground movement in both east, west, north and south-a unique ability. Most satellite imaging radars can only be seen through the trips path, but thanks to a technique called “overlapping overlap”, the Sentinel-1 mission offers a full show of ground deformation.

Sentinel-1 radar compared to overlap

The first collection of pictures, the above, compares the radar image with interference. The image on the left is a radar image taken by Sentinel-1C on April 2, while the image on the right is an overlap-created compound by combining the Sentinel-1A image from March 27 with the Sentinel-1C image from April 2, after the earthquake.

These images effectively indicate an area around Bouboy, but the closest margin very clearly indicates that the notorious epic error, which extends north to south as well as the earthquake shifts from the earthquake.

Each full cycle of colors, from heavenly to yellow to red to blue and returning to heavenly, is a floor displacement of about 160 cm along the rift line. Through the rift line, each cycle represents the color of the Earth's displacement about 28 mm. These impressive parties show how different parts of the earth move, with each aspect of error shifts in opposite directions – clear evidence of tectone slide.

Myanmar overlap from Copenicus Sentinel-1

After that, this second group of images provides a wider (left) overlap, as it represents the narrow margin on the right through Mandalay and stretches in the south, making the extent of rupture clearly clear.

The image on the right uses data from Sentinel-1A and Sentinel-1C to detect the “map of cohesion”, where the error appears as a dark fracture through the ground. The map of cohesion shows these areas that have changed between the acquisition dates as if they are dark tones while the stable areas appear bright.

“We are clearly happy with the results.”

These high -resolution radar images are not just impressive images, they are important tools for earthquake science. By studying margins and phase jumps in interference, geological scientists can create detailed maps, which helps to detect how and where the surface change. This information is vital to understanding seismic activity and preparing for future events.

“Dirk Geudtner” said. “It provides faster and more accurate reviews after disasters, and helps us to improve earthquake models worldwide. This is an example of a textbook for how space technology helps us to understand seismic risks.”

“These results show that the new Sentinel-1C satellite is working perfectly and its data can be used with confidence alongside its older brother Sentinel-1A,” said Ramon Torres, director of the ESA Sentinel-1 project.

Love

Thank you for the admiration

You already liked this page, you can only love it once!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-1/Sentinel-1_captures_ground_shift_from_Myanmar_earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos