



Langtang, Nepal-on the morning of April 25, 2015, Nima Christing Tamang, 30, left his home in the northern Langtang village in Nepal to spend time with friends in the neighboring village of Kyanjin Gompa-after about three hours of peak.

Chahuel recently completed his university education in the capital, Kathmandu, at a distance of three days with eight hours by car, and returned to his home in the mountains.

Zhhlings was playing papers with his friends when they hit an earthquake of 7.8, the area, which led to an ice collapse that was immersed in his village below. His mother, Karemo Tamang, was killed, along with nearly 300 others in Langang, and 9,000 across the country. Avalanche brought about 40 million tons of village rocks and ice, carrying half of the offspring of a atomic bomb and reducing the village to ruins.

Only one building left, one house protected under a rocky face.

Ten years later, Langang wanders with life again, as it was a famous destination for tourists from all over the world. The grazing of Yak revives the hikers walking under the chains of prayer flags, and they stop examining the memorial of the earthquake – chimneys of stones engraved with the Buddhist singing, and honoring the lost spirits in the tragedy.

Nearly 300 people were killed in the earthquake that struck the village of Languang in 2015 [Kate McMahon/Al Jazeera]

The village is located inside the Langtang National Park, which was established in 1976 to protect rare and endemic plants and animals in the region. This led to a rise in tourism to the region in the eighties, which changes the lives of the indigenous people forever within the boundaries of the garden.

But the village lacks important facilities to host a continuous flow of tourists.

After the earthquake, Langang embraced a development by tourism, as almost every house in the village turns into a hospitality house with modern amenities, including WiFi for those tourists who want to embrace the wilderness while keeping the amenities at home.

However, some population now expresses that the village cannot be recognized, aesthetically and culturally. The local population is concerned that the reconstruction came at the expense of social cohesion in the village and led to the abandonment of traditional activities, such as the grazing of yak and feed for medicinal plants.

“Everyone here is only interested in money and hotels now. There is a lot of competition for tourists. Before life was simple, there was peace,” said Felle. He explained that Langtang welcomed tourists before the earthquake, because the atmosphere was more collective and supportive, and families did not push tourists in their guest homes.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, international aid poured into Nepal, with a group of development organizations that carry out an approach from top to bottom and dictate the reconstruction-how-when, and the place of reconstruction. The Asian Development Bank has committed more than $ 600 million to “build better”.

But aid was often delivered in the form of loans with interest and other chains, leaving Nepal increasingly in debt.

In the village of Langtang, Yak has a memorial to the earthquake that destroyed the area in 2015 [Kate McMahon/Al Jazeera]

However, in Langang, due to all of its isolation and the identification of the population, efforts have been organized largely through popular efforts, especially the Langtang Management Committee and Reconstruction-a community-led effort after three months of an earthquake to facilitate reconstruction and money raising. The committee was formed between Langtangpa, the people of the Langtangpa-Valley, which contains about twenty-five villages, but with the village of Langtang, which bears the catastrophe-who lived as refugees in Kathmandu and wanted to facilitate the return to their land.

“In the weeks that followed the earthquake, the government authorities said, maybe Langanga will not be able to return,” explained by Austin Lord, the Anthropology world who was wandering in Langang at the time of the earthquake and then published a thesis at the University of Cornell in a disaster and after that. “This sparked a strong desire for self -organization, which eventually proved very successful.”

But the local population did not have enough financing to build separate homes and companies, so they merged the two projects, explained by Lhakpa Tamang, Secretary of the Reconstruction Committee.

That is when the problems began to appear, suggested.

“With work, jealousy comes. Who will do better? Who will win more?” Lhakpa mocked. The quarrels occurred on the size of potential hospitality homes, and societal relations stumbled. “There are always two aspects of tourism: good and bad. Sacrifice of development, but at the end of the day, people need money.”

A view of Kyanjin Gompa, near Langtang Village in the Langtangpa Valley [Kate McMahon/Al Jazeera]

Today, with almost every building in Langtang Village is a hospitality house, families often sleep in the joint room around the stove of a stone during peak seasons: from March to May to September to November. Before the earthquake, the village was mostly from scattered tea houses, built with organic materials, primarily stone and wood. The landscape in Langtang now dominates concrete buildings with modern amenities, some of which rise three floors of ash.

However, hospitality houses have brought a required income to families like Nurchung Tamang.

After losing, Norcong, who is now running the home of the Zhohomo Valis guests in Langang, told the story of how his family was evacuated to Kathmando after the earthquake, but he finally decided to return to the rubble. The capital was immersed with a wave of refugees, fleeing the destruction across the countryside.

“We did not have money in Kathmandu, so we stayed in the monastery with the monks,” Nurchong said. The people of the Langang Valley immigrated from Tibet about a thousand years ago, who were religious Buddhists in the country of Hindu majority, about 9 percent of the population.

After years of living in poverty in Kathmandu, the families began to retreat to the destroyed Langang Valley. “Nothing remained in the beginning, so we planted barley and potatoes and stayed in tents and did what we could to gain income,” Norcong explained.

The Nurenging family has started their efforts to rebuild with the help of foreign volunteers who previously visited Langang – that families with fewer friends and international communications that have received external assistance were another source of the dispute – but obtaining materials was not clear. Langtang Village is a three -day height from the nearest road and sits at an altitude of 3430 meters (11253 feet), which is high enough to urge height disease, especially during hard physical activity. Building materials had to be carried on the back of the porters, tied to the mules, or transported them with helicopters at a huge expense.

Mountains surrounding Kanjin Jumba, near Langang village [Kate McMahon/Al Jazeera]

Large machines can not be carried at all, leaving the old Langtang village is still largely buried under the rubble. Instead of trying to dig the debris, a new village was built near. Since the village is located inside the Langtang National Park, Langtangpa had a limited space for expansion. Residents were forced to rebuild in a narrow area free of collapse and competing for an area of ​​guest homes.

Before the disaster, there were approximately 50 families in the village of Langang. Today, it is still less than half. Some people were killed, while others move away. The money was rare and people were desperate, leaving a lot of rebuilding to be dictated through efforts to develop the income -born tourism infrastructure, instead of daily necessities such as health care facilities, which were not built in the village after 10 years. Today, there is a small clinic in the adjacent Mandu, but the facilities are essential, and only a paramedic supply.

“There is an unfortunate impact with aid, where it often does not reach where needed,” explained by Sherry Rice, an American nurse who leads the health care mission for two days to a village for a disaster. Rezen and Dr Amar Raut, the founder of NGOs in Nepal, plans to conduct health checks for residents and carry them in a variety of heavy medical equipment with them, including ECG. The elderly, in particular, depend on these health care camps, because it is difficult for them to leave the Langang Valley.

Today, foreign tourists who shine on the Langtang Trek trip, which lasts about six days, are moved to a newly built hospitality house. Women who suffer from long black braids in the traditional Tamang dress – Tamang is one of 142 ethnic groups recognized in Nepal, and the majority of the residents of the valley – distribute printed work cards to guest homes. With snow -covered peaks in the background, signs of the valley read: “We have hot shower and western food without any additional cost!”

“The catastrophe has certainly accelerated the transition away from agricultural livelihoods to a strong dependence on the tourism economy,” said Lord.

Lhakpa, who lives in Kyanjim Gompa, serves customers in Dorji bakery [Kate McMahon/Al Jazeera]

Yak's shepherds die, and the next generation focuses more on the education that was unable to reach for their parents and grandparents, as many young Langanghba chose to move to Kathmandu or go abroad to study. About 8 percent of Nepal population live outside the country, get out of a weak economy and the absence of job opportunities. Many of them are lured by staying only by carving a role in the country's tourism industry.

“Langang was almost not a tourist 50 years ago. Our grandmother made us clothes with Yak Wool. Life was happier than before, but this is the way of life now. When you need to go forward and develop, it is not possible to return back.”

Today, fresh cinnamon coils are delivered to tourists in luxurious alpine equipment while listed his role in recovery efforts, and the bodies are recovered when snow finally melted.

“Langtangpas has done the best of their power, and after all their suffering, they built a new version of Langtang based on what they thought would bring them financial security. They also built a copy of Langtang until the future generation returns to return and seize – most of them believe that the vibrant tourist economy is the best way to ensure their children return home.”

Climate change still threatens the village survival. A 2024 study found that it exacerbated the effects of ice collapse, and the village faces increased warming and irregular snowfall. When asked about the reason for his return at all, Chorle thought for a moment and answered: “It is our motherland, we have to respect that.”

