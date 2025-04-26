



The 21 -year -old Myanmar mine was arrested after warning about Tiktok's video of another major earthquake that caused public panic. According to the BBC, the mine, which was determined as John Mo, was predicted on April 9, just two weeks after an earthquake of 7.7 degrees killed 3,500 people and destroyed historical temples in the country of Southeast Asia. He warned that the earthquake “will hit every city in Myanmar” on April 21. He also urged people to evacuate buildings during tremors and “take important things with you and escape buildings during shaking.” The video comment, which got more than 3 million views, was warned, “People should not stay in long buildings during the day.”

The Ministry of Information in Myanmar said, according to the BBC, that the 21 -year -old creator was arrested by the creator of astrology, who is 21 years old on Tuesday, due to “false statements with the intention of general panic.” Experts have since repeated that earthquakes cannot be predicted, given the complex factors involved in such disasters.

However, before his arrest, the mine's prediction had already caused panic among the population. According to one of Yongon residents, many in her neighborhood believed that the video and chose the open -air camp instead of staying in their homes on April 21 – the day when John Mo said.

According to the BBC, John Mo was arrested during a raid at his home in the epic, central Myanmar. The Tiktok account, which had more than 300,000 followers, has disappeared from the platform. Its controversial predictions included claims about future US air strikes and the potential release of cooked leader Aung San Suu Ki.

It is worth noting that the 21 -year -old predictions came after a devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread destruction, especially in the regions of Mandalay and the epic. The earthquake's volume pushed a rare and urgent attractiveness from the Military government in Myanmar for international assistance.

The earthquake also felt about 1000 km away in Bangkok, where a building collapsed at a construction site, killing dozens. According to Reuters reports, “The collapse of the construction site in Bangkok has highlighted the dire -range consequences of the earthquake, with ripple effects that exceed the borders of Myanmar.”

