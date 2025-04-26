



If you live anywhere along the western coast, you have heard at some point in the past few years the sound of the hole. The US geological survey runs an early warning system for more than 50 million people living in California, Oregon and Washington – vast areas of countries known as repeated shakes.

Earlier this month, a 5.2 -sized earthquake near San Diego was large enough to make headlines of national newspapers. Millions of California residents were warned seconds before hitting it via the Shakealert app – this also made the news.

Robert de Grott leads Shakealert system operations. You can often find it in the media outlets about the virtues of the system, but nothing makes a stronger state of its usefulness than the earthquakes itself.

“They are actually suffering from an early earthquake, and gives them an opportunity to get to know how to do what can be expected,” says De Jarot.

“Be ready to shake”

De Groot says that the idea of ​​the early warning system was accidentally conceived during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. According to De Groot, they asked their colleagues to be “ready to shake” before this only happens.

The earthquake damaged and caused a bridge in Auckland, killing 40 people. Learn about the earthquake even just seconds before allowing emergency services to decline immediately.

“The idea is that the information they were sending to their colleagues in Auckland from Santa Cruz was traveling faster than seismic waves,” says De Gart.

This is a brief Shakelrt. Development began in 2006, and the first general alerts were delivered in California after 13 years. It was expanded to Oregon and Washington in 2021. There are now more than 50 million people in its coverage area, but not every earthquake is a cause of alerts for all of these people. “In order of 7 million … it was delivered to the phones for those who needed alerts more than others,” says De Groot, when he reached the 5.2 -size earthquake on April 14.

It is more than just personal alerts. Shakealert also notifies the trains when slowing down, opens the Firehouse doors automatically and collectively alerts the classroom around an upcoming earthquake.

In a second period after hitting the earthquake, Shakealert now collects sufficient data “to generate these first estimates of the earthquake site, its size and potential shakes around this earthquake.”

Then they charge all this information to the partners, such as the wireless emergency alert system in FEMA, which then decides to some extent warnings. De Groot says they use the cell towers “to bomb this information mainly for everyone who is in that fingerprint.”

Improving early earthquake

But how do they collect a lot of data at a little time? De Jarot says a network of sensors is lifting. The network grows, where it gets a large upgrade by the end of this year.

“Imagine that about 3000 sensors are spreading in three states,” says De Jarot. “They measure how quickly the earth moves and its move.”

Notice, notification and notification

De Groot says the system is designed to overcome all other information that overwhelms individuals' personal devices to make them just hearing the sound is a sufficient warning to prepare.

He says: “If someone is sitting for three or four seconds in an attempt to find out what they get on their phones, these are three seconds lost.”

De Groot adds that in reality it is not a bad idea to get more than one earthquake alert on your phone. There are emergency alerts from UC Berkelegi or Android Home, which are sent by Google. “One of the things we are very careful … is that we do not want these alerts to contradict each other,” he says.

To do this, De Groot says, they make sure that the message from the alerts is always simple: “In the first place, the cap is dropped, adhered to it, and protect yourself. This is very important.”

Shakealert sensors do not stop only when they are discovered first, but they monitor seismic activity with their growth – and the information they share with the partners accordingly.

Don't tell me what I don't want to know

De Jarot says that he and his team also got the reactions that not everyone wants to be burdened by a coming catastrophe. But for Shakealert, the more people who may excel over the fear that may generate it.

His team always welcomes comments – good or bad. Because it helps make the system better.

To provide you, just go to the Shakealert app and fill in the report “Have you felt it.”

“We want to improve public safety. It is an important piece for us,” he says. “The more we can learn from people, the better.”

