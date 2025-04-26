



Ten years after the devastating Gorka earthquake, Dalite's families in Barbak are still struggling to rebuild their homes – which were examined between the political division, the administrative delay and the absolute difficulties.

The seventy -year -old Kamala, Kamala, lives with her daughter and her grandchildren in a fragile shelter in the tin, corrected with an old fabric that was provided a decade ago. The ceiling leakage during the rain, and the strong winds threaten to detonate it away. Kamala spends nights without sleep while holding her one -year -old grandson, for fear of the roof collapse. She said, “I tremble all night and find some warmth only when the sun appears.” The village is 1900 meters above sea level.

The Kamala family consisting of six shares, one shelter and they live on public lands, are constantly concerned about evacuation. Kamala said: “Our old settlement in Gairigaun has placed cracks and became uninhabited,” Kamala said. “We do not have land elsewhere, and we have no money to buy the Earth. We are living in everything we can gain from agricultural workers.”

Like Kamala, many Dalite families in Barbak, the earthquake center in 2015, are still in temporary shelters, suffering from health issues and lack of security. Borneima Sonar, another local, said she had to tell her four times in 10 years. Her family of ten narrow spaces shares, with no option to divide due to a lack of Earth. “We have corrected this shelter a decade ago. It seems that no one is interested in our suffering,” Bournema said.

After the earthquake, the families moved to government lands near the entrance to Barbak, which was used by the Agriculture and Tamper Office. While some officials suggested building a “memorial museum of the live earthquake” at the original Dalit settlement site, political differences between the local population stopped the plan.

Of the 24 families of Dalit, only five returned to rebuilding homes in the original village of Gairigaun, despite the warnings of geologists that the area is unsafe. Most of them continue to reside on public lands, demanding that the government be officially allocated as compensation.

In 2023, the Council of Ministers decided to provide alternative lands for society, and to approve the transfer of more than six Robani (0.3 hectares) for resettlement. However, implementation was stopped by political platelets. Some residents are compatible with the CPN (Al -Mawi Center), and they insist on rebuilding at the original location, while others led by Suk Bahdor BK, who was formerly the Maoists but now belonging to the Nepalese Congress, want the ground where they currently live.

This internal political division left the reconstruction process to fold the forgetfulness. Many community members received the first batch of government aid. However, reconstruction efforts remain paralyzed.

The head of the Pavilion of 1 of the Barbak Solikot municipality, Dan Bamdour Gall, confirms that the old settlement is geologically valid for housing and acknowledged the delay caused by internal differences. He said: “We had a plan to provide the land and build a live museum, but the internal divisions stopped everything.”

Of nearly 1,400 families in Barbak, only 24 families from the Dalit family remain in Lurch. With the deepening of political friction, the dream of safe and creamy housing for the Dalit families remains far – despite government decisions and a contract of waiting.

Likewise, many survivors in Sindhupalchok, the area with the highest number of dead and one of the most affected by the earthquake, still lives in temporary shelters. For the 48 -year -old Buddha Tamang in Ward 9 from the Bahrabise municipality, life in a hoaner full of holes has become the base. His grandparents were destroyed and without safe lands or financial stability, as his family of five people in the summer suffered and hit the cold in the winter in a hut on the side of the road next to the Sonocashy River.

Likewise, Nanda Kumari, 65 -year -old Bangitol, spent years in a fragile shelter with her handicapped son. The cold worsened on her health, and instead of her son's inability to hardly cover his medical expenses.

She said: “We felt hunger for several days. The small allowance provided to my handicapped son is mostly eliminating his treatment.” “The earthquake destroyed the ancestral house. I have no money or strength to build a new one,” she said.

In Mahankal's helobu, Maya Tamang, 60, is still suffering from injuries that lasted when her house collapsed. It was buried under the rubble for half an hour, leaving it unable to walk. She said, “Aging and disease makes life more difficult now.” Many survivors of the earthquake, such as Buddha, Nanda Kumari and Maya, are still carrying the devastating earthquake on April 25 and final tremors in 2015.

According to official records, the 2015 earthquake destroyed 66,000 homes in Sindhupalchok and got 3570 people. Although 84 percent of the beneficiaries have rebuilt homes, thousands are still transverse, highlighting the slow and unequal recovery process.

