



Tempo.co, Jakarta – Türkiye was wounded with an earthquake of 6.2 in Marmara on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, local time.

Daruno, director of the earthquake center and the meteorological center in Indonesia, Climate Science, and the Geophysics Agency (BMKG), said that the earthquake led to hundreds of injuries and major damage to hundreds of buildings.

Daruno said in a written statement on Friday, April 25, 2025:

The majority of the victims, 173 people, were falling in Istanbul.

Daruno also explained that the earthquake center was located in the coordinates of 40.84 degrees north, 28.14 degrees east, and 60 km to the west of Istanbul, at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor took place at 16.49 local time last Wednesday, followed by subsequent tremors on Friday, April 25, 2025, recorded 280 thin tremors of 5.3.

The reasons for Türkiye's frequent earthquakes

According to GFZ, a former earthquake of the same size struck the same area on September 26, 2019. The earthquake that occurred last Wednesday expanded the rift area towards Istanbul.

The rift line still holds enough energy to cause tremors up to 7.4 on the Richter scale.

“Today's earthquake is the most intense in the region for more than 25 years,” said GFZ, President of GFZ.

In 2023, Türkiye also witnessed a strong earthquake in a different region, along the borders of Türkiye Syria. The February 2023 earthquake caused the collapse of 1718 buildings and left 2023 people.

Meanwhile, Daruno explained that the 2025 earthquake is classified as a shallow earthquake, linked to activity along Marmar's mistake.

“The analysis of the source mechanism indicates that this earthquake has a rift mechanism for the right -wing strike,” he said.

Quoted from Anara, another factor behind the frequent earthquakes of Türkiye is its location in one of the most active areas in the world, driven by two main mistakes within the Anatolia plate.

These two errors are the Northern Anatolia error, which extends between the anatrical panels and Eurasia throughout Northern Türkiye, and the East Anatolia error, which extends along the Arab painting in the southeast of the country.

The movement along the Eastern Anatolist mistake is believed to have the ability to stir destroyed earthquakes.

Editor option: BMKG: M6.2 an earthquake that disturbed Türkiye, 378 damaged buildings

Click here to get the latest news updates from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2000939/bmkg-explains-why-turkey-is-prone-to-frequent-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos