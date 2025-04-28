Myanmar, one month on UNV





On March 28, a 7.7 earthquake hit the epic error in Myanmar, causing widespread destruction in the epic and mandalay areas. About five million people are affected, especially those in remote areas. The earthquake hurts roads and bridges, making it difficult for people to reach their homes, markets and basic services. After one month, we take a look at how United Nations volunteers (UNV) supported the United Nations emergency situations on the ground, both in terms of immediate assistance and long -term recovery.

At the time of the earthquake, more than 70 United Nations volunteers were serving with 10 United Nations partners in about 19 Myanmar. About a third of these volunteers are now part of the recovery efforts on the ground with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCA), the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the World Health Organization (WHO). The guiding principle here was to employ local volunteers who knew their societies and were from within the system.

In addition, UNV has prepared a seismic response offer to the United Nations initiatives, where calls for tasks on the site and online are published and updated regularly.

Titon Mitra, a representative of the United Nations Development Program in Myanmar, participates, “The needs are enormous, and the recovery and reconstruction will take years. Fast structural assessments must be conducted immediately, and options including demolition must be considered unbalanced buildings, and a slightly damaged structures are fixed.

The United Nations Development Program provides more than 50 engineers to conduct assessments and reconstruction management. Many of these will be United Nations volunteers. This enabled the United Nations Development Program to act widely and do this quickly, efficiently and effectively. ”

“Even in hardship, kindness arrives across villages and hearts,” says Aung Htin Shar, the facilitator of a volunteer community with the United Nations Development Program, and it helps in societies affected by earthquakes in the town of Bayouboy. For him, it is more than just distributing supplies; It comes to building real human contacts. “Every time we visit a village, we not only offer emergency support, but also bring presence, sympathy and solidarity.” Ong says that members of society are comfortable because their names are listed in support lists for help and that they are not forgotten.

The United Nations volunteers are among the first respondents during recovery. “In Mandalay City, the epic area, and the state of Shan, they support Ocha, UNDP and UNICEF, who are evaluating the needs of society and distributing emergency groups to families.”

The rapid work of the United Nations volunteers guarantees the access of aid to the needy, which embodies the principle that help immediately is help in doubling. “

Sajad Mohamed Sajid is the head of the Oka office in Myanmar and talks about valuable work for volunteers who hold the immediate needs of societies affected on the ground.

United Nations volunteers were very important to work OCHA in Myanmar, and this was particularly visible in the earthquake response. One of our United Nations volunteers was published in one of the most difficult areas to be damaged after a period of earthquakes, and it was necessary to coordinate life -saving humanitarian action. “

“Nang sleep on the ground was working with partners and meeting with people affected to understand better time needs and the required response. As a United Nations volunteer, she was an invaluable member of the OCA team and helped push our work forward to save lives and protect the most at risk.”

A United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Nang Nom Kham, was deployed in the Mandalay area a week after the earthquake hit. “I coordinate the team and its operations in the Mandalay region, including the examination, assignment of evaluation sites and ensure the evaluation of the affected sites throughout the region.”

For Nang, it is incredibly moving to hear societies.

Societies estimate the presence of United Nations volunteers – that just asking questions and listening to their challenges gives them hope. They have shared how much loneliness does not feel this crisis. This is why volunteering is often concerned. “

The earthquake killed at least 3,700 people, wounded more than 4,800 people, and left many missing persons. However, relief workers warn that actual numbers may be higher due to difficulties in reporting and verifying data. This catastrophe comes above the constant conflict, displacement, and economic difficulties, which increases the bad situation.

United Nations volunteers continue to work with societies and support recovery efforts. The spirit of volunteering prevails – giving hope and strength to people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unv.org/news/myanmar-one-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos