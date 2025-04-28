



Mandalay:

When a massive earthquake struck last month, centuries of holy history-the idolatry idols, and the Sbatas that lacks the sky and pure white protection where the 83-year-old Khan Sin prayed for most of her life.

The size of -7.7 was demolished by Nagayun in the Central Mandalay, the last royal capital in Myanmar, where the ancient heritage was destroyed in the catastrophe that killed more than 3,700 people.

About 200 years ago, the temple was decorated with the sculpture of the sacred snake who was said to have protected the Buddha from the elements after its enlightenment.

The earthquake, which struck one month ago, took it on Monday, to reduce it to a pile of in shape, as half of the burial of the rak'ah head in the snakes.

“I shouted to pray that Nagayeon Bagoda saved me when the earthquake started,” said Jin Sen. “But my son told me that the temple has already gone.”

“I do not think that any of the building or architect can rebuild it as before,” she told Agence France Presse.

“I want the original back, but I know it is not possible.”

“The most valuable ancient things”

On March 28, the earthquake left more than 60,000 people living in tents camps, according to the United Nations, and pushed two million people to a “critical need” in a country that has already destroyed the civil war since the 2021 coup.

When the land of six meters (20 feet) was destroyed, more than 3,000 monasteries and nuns were destroyed alongside more than 5,000 temples, says the ruling council.

Mandalay is the second city of Myanmar, the cities adjacent to the epic and the inwa, which is spread around the center of the earthquake, all of which are ancient seats of power, soaked in history and now with ruins.

The cultural capital was Mandalay, as the British seized the last king in the country in 1885, when the colonial rule of the entire nation began.

The royal palace operations have collapsed in places that collapsed with ornate grass.

The colonial bridge bridge one kilometer in the Euwadi River collapsed towards the epic, where the horizon was one day with the cows of the temple and the mills that were now distorted or simply gold.

INWA served for approximately 360 years until it was abandoned after it hit an 8.2 earthquake in 1839.

Officials say that three quarters of historical buildings within the old cultural heritage area were damaged in a tremor this year.

On Thursday, Nanda came to visit the remaining bricks for me.

It was designed in 1818, and whole parts of their northern and western western wings were combined, as it was cracked out of gold made of pairs of color ton.

“Old things are the most valuable,” said Ao Nanda, a 49 -year -old monk. “The loss of historical heritage is to break our hearts.”

“Even if we can fix it, people will not be able to feel it in its original form. Old old. It cannot be restored,” he said.

“I think the loss of our heritage not only affects our country but also in the world.”

Blessed to stay

Myanmar is still struggling with the restoration of human remains from the next seasonal seasonal season. Heavy rains are already expected this week, as thousands of months were identified abroad.

While surveyors achieved the damage of historical buildings, reconstruction efforts focus on helping the living victims with little thinking so far to restore heritage features.

Myanmar has seen more than a fair share of destruction. The war made four years aerial and statistics from common urban centers.

Thousands have been killed, where 3.5 million people are displaced and half of the population now lives in poverty.

However, Thin Myint Ko, who wiped the three -year -old Lawka Tharaphu Temple, says: “I have not tested such tragedy alive 65 years ago.”

The Board of Trustees of a building destroyed the earthquake force largely.

The golden stopa is cracked like eggshells, and now volunteer workers from a nearby village magazine in the remains of the soil below it.

“I feel destroy.”

But what remains safe has become more valuable for Myanmar's streets.

In some way, a huge marble statue of eight meters long for Buddha was largely-the gold and turning aura shattered in its base, but his calm expression is not lit.

“No one was wounded and the image of Buddha escaped.”. “It is Mubarak's temple.”

(With the exception of the title, this story was not edited by NDTV and published from a common summary.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/centuries-of-sacred-history-tumbled-down-in-myanmar-earthquake-8275083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos