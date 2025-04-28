



The earth was divided into Myanmar and pulled in different directions during the huge earthquake of 7.7 degrees that hit the nation in Southeast Asia on March 28. The earthquake is torn across the surface of the earth that extends more than 460 km (285 miles), about twice the expected distance of an earthquake of this size, according to scientists.

The map below reveals the extent to which the surface moves in opposite two directions during the earthquake, using data from US Geological Survey (USGS). Long surface rupture can be drawn along the contradictory sections of the Earth, which turned about 5 meters (16.4 feet) in different directions, according to the analysis.

The earthquake killed more than 3,700 people, flat societies and paralyzed infrastructure in the poor nation.

A month after the success of the earthquake, approximately 200,000 people remain in the open air, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Communities (IFRC), even with parts of central Myanmar almost a day by subsequent tremors.

“The Yanmar Hurricane season begins within a few days, exposing the coastal population of strong winds and rain – leaving families to counter the risks of floods and landslides,” said ifrc on Monday. “Conditions on Earth are still very difficult.”

Monsoon winds usually reach Myanmar by late May, and more misery may accumulate on the displaced.

Supershear

Perhaps the huge rupture speed also played a role in destruction. Scientists believe that this was a “Supershear” earthquake, a rare event where the rupture of the Earth moved faster than the productive seismic waves.

“Initial studies indicate that the rupture was excessive,” said Dr. Judith Hobard, a professor at Cornell University and co -founder of the earthquake.

The earthquakes start at a specific point on a mistake and spread quickly along them, usually at speeds of a few kilometers (miles) per second. In this case, the scientists noted that the rupture is spreading faster than usual.

“When the earthquake occurs, it does not happen simultaneously,” said Hobard. The rupture constantly creates waves of energy that spread like ripples in a pond. She told Reuters that the rupture is moving faster than these waves, so they can create the Mach wave, similar to the sound mutation of the fastest sound.

Supershear's effect may have caused greater damage to larger distances of typical earthquakes, as a major structural failure in Bangkok was observed in neighboring Thailand.

Stephen Subsic, a USGS scientist, said: “The binding of separations in general generally leads to earthquakes longer than expected, which means that shaking is caused by more space compared to other earthquakes of the same size,” said Stephen Subsic, a USgs scientist.

The registry rupture

“One of the things that emerges in this earthquake is its length,” said Hobard, who is believed to be the longest rupture in the M7.7 earthquake.

Data from USGs indicate that a rupture was about 190 km (174 miles) longer than the huge earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria in February 2023, killing more than 55,000 people.

“This was an abnormal long earthquake,” said Sobieszczyk. He explained that the length of rupture was twice as much as expected to its size.

The maps below shows the size of the rupture in relation to other well -known land blocks. Crack is similar to the length of Taiwan, South Korea, or Portugal.

Tie

For smaller earthquakes, a point on the map is sufficient to photograph the earthquake center, as the earthquake arises. However, large earthquakes, such as those in Myanmar, with a rupture of hundreds of kilometers (miles), affect the areas far from the epicenter.

The smaller cities that are located along the rupture suffered from some of the most tremors, as they were torn directly through some of these settlements, along with the capital, NayPyitaw, as if they were joining points on the map.

Victory rupture in satellite images in some sites along the error, such as the next site on the outskirts of NayPyitaw.

Myanmar across, the earthquake hurt thousands of critical structures and infrastructure, even dropped parts of the capital designed for this purpose NayPyitaw.

Throughout the country, more than 400 roads, 300 hospitals, clinics, 95 bridges, 2500 schools, and 55,000 homes were damaged, which reached about $ 1.9 billion of losses according to current estimates, according to the Asian Coordination Center for Humanitarian Aid Disaster Management.

Government media reported that the military council is now working on rebuilding some government buildings to bear seismology that reaches 8 size, government media reported last week.

More than 1,000 buildings were damaged in Mandalay alone, the city near the earthquake center, according to the evaluation of the damage conducted by the United Nations Satellite Center. About 900 other buildings have been damaged.

South in the Thai capital, the earthquake killed at least 63 people, including 56 after a building collapsed under the construction. Thai authorities are still working to wipe the debris on the site, where 38 people are still missing.

Although Bangkok is 1000 km (620 miles) from the earthquake center, it is only 670 km from the southern end of the rupture. He also indicated that the earthquake is often torn from north to south, which led to his strongest shaking towards the city.

Sobschik explained that the effects of Bangkok are still under study, but it is likely that many factors will play a role, including soft deposits in Bangkok that can inflate ground shake, such as Kathmandu and Mexico City.

According to Hubbard, these issues may require great work by experts in the coming months to years, given the specific wave forms recorded by earthquake standards in the region.

“Unfortunately, the records inside Myanmar are very scattered, and South Myanmar is the Andaman Sea, which also does not contain earthquake standards.” However, records from inside Thailand should provide some insight.

The Earth Observatory in Singapore, a research institute at Nianang Technological University, removed two thirds of its seismic screens in Myanmar last year due to the “logistical difficulty related to the epidemic and coup”, according to Dr. Shangji Wei, the main researcher at the Observatory.

Wei explained that they missed the opportunity to collect strong movement data near the rupture and monitoring of seismic activity in the region, including many final tremors.

