



The unfounded rumors of the disaster of Japan are going viral, which leads to anxiety and keeping visitors away. The country's tourism industry already feels a pyramid of digital intimidation with severe consequences.

Rumors have roots in manga

A rumor predicts a catastrophic catastrophe in Japan on July 5, 2025, spreads quickly online, nurtured by social media and sexy content creators.

The claim is due to a Japanese manga features a dream expecting tsunami. From there, YouTube, known for inflating the unfounded rumors through more than 1,400 videos, adding layers of alert – such as a volcanic eruption or a bleeding blow. Collectively, these videos have made more than 100 million views.

Rumors go beyond linguistics and geography

These ideas soon spread beyond the borders of Japan. At least 200 video clips repeat the claims in Chinese, have drew more than 50 million views. Similar publications appeared in Vietnamese and Thai as well.

Chinese YouTube video mention the Vietnamese video rumors that mention rumors

The earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 may have added fuel to the fire. Days later, the Japanese authorities have released new estimates of the worst cases to obtain a possible huge amount in the Nankai Basin.

Then the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo issued a notice that advises citizens to “take safe arrangements” to travel and study in Japan, and exercise caution when buying real estate.

Some of the media in Hong Kong were linked to this announcement of rumors of an imminent disaster, raising more fears of seismic activity in Japan.

The government of Japan stated that its expectations for a potential earthquake scale are designed to help people prepare for the worst, reduce any harm, and should not be seen as predictable.

Alarm in Hong Kong

But in Hong Kong, fear is rooted, which led to a decisive market for Japanese tourism.

One of the spouses, who usually travel to Japan more than three times a year, says now that disaster rumors make them concern and that they do not plan any trips for the foreseeable future.

The impact has extended through the travel industry. One of the Hong Kong travel agencies says that the number of travelers heading to Japan during the spring holiday season decreased by half compared to last year.

Hong Kong travel agency says that the reaction to rumors is unprecedented.

Managing director Yoen Chun Ning says his clients choose other destinations, such as Australia or the United Arab Emirates, and that the reservations of flights to Japan in the summer and beyond are scattered.

Yuen says it's the first time that his customers have seen action based on a “prophecy.”

Yuen Chun Ning is the Managing Director of WWPKG package tours.

In an attempt to reassure travelers, the agency has made new promotional offers, including reduced prices and guaranteed recovery if a large earthquake hit Japan before leaving, but these efforts did not do much to reverse this trend.

Tourist turmoil

In Tokushima province, western Japan, local government and tourism operators were amazed by quickly translating these online concerns into real damage.

Greater Bay Airlines runs direct flights between the Japanese Tokushima province and Hong Kong.

The regular flights that connect Hong Kong and Tokushima were launched last November, and the local authorities were returning to a jump in international tourist numbers.

Instead, airlines announced that they are cut from three weekly flights to only, starting next month.

Conservative officials blame the sharp and sudden decrease in the spread of unfounded disaster rumors, which are doubled by global economic uncertainty.

Similar discounts are made on flights that connect Hong Kong and other Japanese cities, including Sendai, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

Prepare for fear

Sekiya Naoya, a professor at the Faculty of Graduate Studies at the University of Tokyo, says that rumors have no scientific basis and echoes of baseless concerns in the past.

Sikiya Naoya is an expert in disaster prevention.

He says: “There is no way, with the knowledge of today, to predict exactly when and where an earthquake occurs.”

Sekiya adds that even if the earthquake will hit Japan in July, it will not prove that the rumors are correct – it will be coincidentally simply.

Sekiya says that although Japan should always be prepared for natural disasters, including huge cakes, rumors are not necessary only to fear unnecessary fear. It indicates that the recent seismic activity, including a major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in January last year, increased the general concern.

He says the most important thing is to build flexibility: “Instead of saying that there will be no disaster in Japan, we must be able to say the world: We are strong and ready to respond to disasters.”

