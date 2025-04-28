Myanmar earthquake: Place relief efforts first and achieve a ceasefire





Although one month has passed since the earthquake was struck, the civil war between the army forces and the resistance forces in Myanmar continues, leaving many people affected by earthquakes who still live in horrific conditions.

The worsening humanitarian crisis cannot be overlooked. The ceasefire must be achieved and the relief efforts are accelerated.

According to the army, the death toll from the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 3700. However, the military controls only about 30 % of the country, especially urban areas, and therefore the actual number of victims may be much higher.

Near the earthquake center like Mandalay in central Myanmar, many residents were killed or lost their homes due to the collapse of construction. According to UNICEF, a total of 6.3 million people need protection and assistance.

With temperatures reaching 40 ° C, the population in disasters still has to live in the open air. Medical supplies are said to be insufficient, and the damage to the water supply pipes has been stated that made it difficult to secure clean water.

The risk of infectious diseases increased amid the deterioration of health conditions. In particular, the lives and health of the elderly and children with physical weakness are at risk, as well as the lives of pregnant women. The support of the victims cannot be delayed for a moment.

However, relief efforts are not advancing because the army and resistance forces did not comply with the ceasefire on both declared parties after the earthquake and continued to fight. As a result, rescue operations are still unable to start many areas.

In particular, the army continued to implement air strikes in disasters affected by the resistance forces. In some areas, the army is said to hinder rescue operations and transport relief supplies.

The army seems to view the earthquake as an opportunity to escape international isolation. Main Ong Haleing, the Supreme Commander of the Myanmar Army, attended a meeting of the leaders of the leaders from the neighboring countries held in Thailand in early April and called for assistance.

It is very unusual for Min Ong Haning to attend an international conference since the in -states of the pro -democracy vitality in the 2021 coup. It is possible that it will aim to use the earthquake to confirm the legitimacy of the army's rule.

After China and Russia, which has close ties to the Myanmar army and quickly sent rescue teams to the country after the earthquake, Japan sent a disaster relief team in Japan and delivered them such as medical supplies and tents that use a transport plane in the Self -Defense Force.

However, smooth support will be necessary for recovery and reconstruction. Isn't Japan to try to evoke international public opinion at the United Nations and other places, for example, by seeking to adopt decisions that urge all parties to conflict in Myanmar to stop the fighting and invite the international community to provide assistance?

(From Yomiuri Shimbun, April 28, 2025)

