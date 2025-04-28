



Insert the best 5 stronger earthquakes to strike California in history

This video lists the best five stronger earthquakes in the history of California, focusing on the size and location of each event.

There was an earthquake of 3.2 compressed, near Johannesburg, California, on Sunday night. The earthquake, which was focused near Garlock's mistake, felt some residents, but he had never damaged the damage of the valley.

Philip Mendoza of Baristo said on Sunday's earthquake in the Mohav desert, he pushed him awake.

At approximately 11:46 pm, an earthquake of 3.2 struck about 9 miles west southwest of Johannesburg, according to the American Geological Survey.

The earthquake was directly south of Garlock and about 25 miles to the north from Edwards Air Force Base and Buron, near the 58th Highway in Kernin Province.

“I woke up after I felt that someone had paid the bed,” said Mindoza, 55, who lives in West Barso. “The Earth is always shaking here, so I am used to it.”

On April 19, the 3.1 earthquake occurred near Johannesburg, the American Geological Survey said. Geologists stated that both al -Zalalin were struck near the mistake of Garlock, which extends to the east to the west for a distance of 185 miles from San Andreas's mistake to the Valley of Death.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from any earthquake.

Garlock's mistake

A study published in the American Association for the progress of science in 2019 by the Geophysical Institute of the California Institute of Technology and NASA's jet laboratory that Garlock's mistake has turned 0.8 inches since July of that year, which represents the first documented movement of error in the modern historical record.

The error movement was operated after the largest sequence of the earthquake in southern California 20 years ago, which started on July 4, 2019.

Earthquakes began in Ridgecrest with a size of 6.4 category, followed by an earthquake 7.1 after about 34 hours. More than 100,000 bounces were registered, according to the California Institute of Technology.

The daily press correspondent may be accessed to RENE RAY De La Cruz on [email protected]. Follow it on XDP_RENEDACUZ

