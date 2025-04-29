Survivors are still desperate for humanitarian aid a month after the Miganmar earthquake





Bangkok (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of survivors desperately need humanitarian assistance a month after the Mit Myanmar earthquake, which is doubled by the air strikes implemented by the military government despite the ceasefire on relief efforts during the country's civil war.

The 7.7 March 7.7 earthquake struck a wide range of the country, causing severe damage to six regions and countries, including the capital, NayPyitaw. The Meteorological and Hydrology Department of Myanmar reported that there were 157 thin tremors after the big earthquake, which ranged from 2.8 to 7.5.

Death earthquake rises

The state -run MRTV TV reported on Monday that the death of the earthquake had reached 3,770, with 5,106 people wounded and 106 are still missing. The earthquake left many areas without energy connections, phone, cells, roads and damaged bridges, in addition to tens of thousands of buildings.

In some areas struck by the earthquake, the bereaved relatives and friends of disaster victims on Monday made donations to the monks, a Buddhist tradition to transfer merit and blessings to the deceased. MRTV reported that senior General Min Aung Hulang, head of the ruling military council, and his colleagues performed the same ceremony in Naybito.

Military air strikes continue

A report released on Monday from the London -based London Marka Mernam Center had documented 80 air strikes by the army across multiple areas, including 65 after the army announced one -sided shooting on April 2, after similar ads from the battlefield enemies.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the army's acquisition in 2021 overthrew the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which led to peaceful protests at the country level that escalated into armed resistance, and the unification of pro -democracy activists and ethnic guerrilla groups that have been fighting for a long time for self -resolution.

“Myanmar residents were already on its knees after years of summer aggression and armed conflict,” said Robert Doulan, director of the Myanmar Witness Project, in reference to the ruling state board of the state in Myanmar. “It is difficult to understand the layers of suffering – we have seen warfare areas and then the earthquake, only to maintain more damage caused by the ongoing air strikes.”

The bombings targeted the civil areas in the first place – markets, residential areas, Buddhist monasteries and Christian churches – which led to the death of more than 200 civilians, including at least 24 children, from March 28 to April 19, 2025, according to a statement issued by the government of shadow of national unity, coordinating the main opposition group to resist military rule.

Dave Yabank, a former Special Forces soldier in the US Army who founded the free Burma Rangers, a special assistant organization, said two paramedics had been killed in military attacks since the earthquake, which was first hit villages.

Read more: Myanmar liberates approximately 4,900 prisoners, including at least 22 political detainees

“These attacks were not slowed at all, the drone attacks, air strikes, mortar and artillery shells are relentlessly,” said Yabank, who was in Myanmar when the earthquake struck.

“They were widely and dead, most of them to villagers – very few resistance were killed by them.”

The military government did not comment directly on the air strikes, but when the ceasefire extended on April 22, it reserves the right to respond “necessary” to certain activities by the resistance forces.

Agencies warning of terrible living conditions

Meanwhile, United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations stress that living conditions remain harsh for the survivors of the earthquake.

Even before the earthquake, the civil war had displaced more than 3 million people and left nearly 20 million in need.

“The critical needs of safe shelter, clean water and sanitation, physical and mental health care, comprehensive protection and cash assistance services remain,” said the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination on Friday in its latest report.

The United Nations said that many of those who lost their homes are still in temporary tents with little to protect them from pre -bloggers before the months of the rainy season, which usually begins in May, and is limited to access to safe drinking water and clean sanitation threatening the diseases transmitted by water.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Societies said in a report issued on Monday that the displaced people were living in the open air at temperatures of forty degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with a huge fear of more subsequent rocks.

Reconstruction begins

In NayPyitaw, damaged buildings were demolished in the ministries of labor and external for the new construction. He said that the wreckage in the markets and schools was cleaned by the municipal workers, while thousands of people, who lost their homes, were still living under the bouquets of tarpaulin.

He said that he was told that the departments and offices of many ministries would be temporarily transferred to Yangon, the former capital of the country and the largest city, so that its offices can be rebuilt.

The Associated Press David Reesing writer contributed to this report.

