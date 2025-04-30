A strong earthquake that can raise the levels of the sea in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean “in a large way”-Study Earthquakes





A huge earthquake in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean can quickly turn the coast areas of northern California to Washington, causing sinking of spaces from the Earth quickly, “raising the sea level significantly” and increasing the risk of flooding over societies.

This is according to a new study, published in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences, where it studies the potential impact of “Big One”, a strong earthquake along the CASCADIA error that runs from Canada to California.

The region has long been prepared for such an event, which would unleash a large tsunami, causing widespread destruction and may kill tens of thousands of people.

The main earthquake can drown the Earth along the coast more than six feet and expand coastal plains significantly with “permanent effects on the coastal population, infrastructure and ecosystems”, according to the study. There is a 15 % chance of the earthquake that exceeds 8.0 volumes in the next fifty years, as the study mentioned.

“The expansion of coastal plains after the proliferation earthquake in Cascadi is unprecedented, and the impacts needed to use lands will increase significantly from the healing schedule,” said Tina Dura, the main author of the study and a professor of assistant in the year of Virginia Tech.

While the climate -dependent sea level is gradually, these changes will be revealed in a moment and continue for decades to centuries, writing a role and other authors in the study. The most important effects in the “dense population” parts of southern Washington, northern Oregon and northern California occur. And if the next main earthquake occurred in the year 2100-there is a chance of 29 % of one greater than 8.0 by the time-with climate-based sea level rise, some “low” areas along the error may not recover, according to the study.

The authors have written that they hope that the results will support decision -makers and coastal communities better to the risks of an earthquake and climate -based sea level rise.

The authors wrote: “Preparation of these complex risks can reduce long -term damage, ensure flexible societies, and protect critical coastal ecosystems from permanent deterioration,” the authors wrote.

The great last earthquake occurred along the Cascadia spread area in 1700 and brought a sudden sea level to rise to more than six feet in minutes and generate a huge tsunami that destroyed coastal settlements and created traces that are seen as Japan.

Recent research indicates that an earthquake of 9.0 in the CASCADIA spread area can lead to more than 30,000 deaths, 170,000 damaged or destroyed structures on the coast, and economic impacts of more than $ 81 billion. A 2022 study found that a large earthquake can exceed 200 feet.

