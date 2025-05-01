



The World Health Emergency Emergency Program

High

• After a month of catastrophic earthquakes, societies affected by the earthquake in Myanmar continue to face severe living conditions, including the lack of sufficient shelters, crowded displacement sites, damaged water supply systems, and the absence of sewage services and severe heat.

Central Myanmar continues to experience almost repeated final tremors, as more than 150 final tremors have been registered, which leads to fear and uncertainty among affected families. The next seasonal wind season may increase those who live in external places.

As of April 22, 2025, 3 800 deaths were reported, 5 100 people were injured and 116 people are missing.

• After the earthquake, the estimated number of people who need human health services were updated to 2.4 million, including 453 157 people who are weak targeting these services.

• There is an urgent need for medicine to manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

• Mental and psychological and social health needs. Special attention is needed for children and weak groups.

• Acute water diarrhea and skin infection cases were reported in Mandalay and Epic. The total risk of disease outbreaks is still high, including diseases transmitted by water, which are transmitted by vectors, which can be prevented and skin diseases.

• Those who supported the response of emergency vaccination. Thirty teams supported a quick response to the creation of mobile vaccination clinics in displacement sites and other high -risk areas.

• A total of 500 “mother and infants” and 400 clean connectivity groups were distributed to health partners in Mandalay and the epic.

• Thirty -six partners of the health block provided basic health services in 22 countries affected by earthquakes. Human partners including health partners 1 575 rapid needs assessments.

• Who facilitated the emergency medical teams, where a total of 22 teams were published through the World Health Organization network as well as bilateral arrangements, to Mandalay, NiB Tao and meat.

• Several communication materials have been published between risks and community participation, including social media, to provide important information for affected societies, on topics such as mental health, food safety, water, prevention of snake, first aid, prevention of rabies, breastfeeding, and child care.

