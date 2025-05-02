



5/1/2025 Myanmar (international Christian anxiety) – When a Myanmar devastating earthquake struck March, the military regime was ruling the country quickly to take advantage of the destruction, as air strikes were launched on civilian rescue sets just hours after hitting the earthquake. In contrast to the Military Council, the National Unity Government, which opposes the Military Council, announced a rapid ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian activities, which was eventually answered by the Military Council.

The earthquake left 3,800 people dead and more than 5000 wounds, according to the United Nations

JUNTA has repeatedly broke the ceasefire agreement, according to civil society and media sources, including the famous source research group, Bellingcat, which documented at least 22 villages bombed by the Military Council in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire was scheduled to end in mid -April 30. With the approaching date, the Military Council did not clarify whether it will be extended, although analysts have expressed the impact of this extension in the event of its announcement, given the regular violations so far.

The fact that the military council, known locally as Tatmadaw, will bomb civilians while they were working to save each other from the ruins of the earthquake “nothing less than incredible,” said Tom Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, to the BBC shortly after the earthquake.

“Anyone has an effect on [Tatmadaw]He said: “He needs to increase pressure and explain that this is unacceptable.” China and Russia, for a long time in Tatmadaw, have helped provide relief services in emergency in the wake of the earthquake, but they did not comment on the bombings.

The United States has recently reduced assistance and development aid to Myanmar as part of the broader discounts of international aid, and reports indicate that it does not correspond to the assistance of China and Russia in emergency relief cases since the earthquake.

In March, the International Religious Freedom Committee (USCIRF) issued a report criticizing the country for its systematic repression of religious minorities and urged the international community to increase attention to the plight of the oppressed in Myanmar.

The USCIRF report pointed out that “the country has witnessed a displacement of more than 3.5 million people in recent years, including more than 90,000 in the Christian state of Shin-and 23,200 in Cacheen, and a million Rohingya Muslim refugees.” The March earthquake and the air strikes that followed only increased only these high levels of displacement.

Although the vast majority of the population is the ethnic Purman, and a larger percentage is Buddhist, societies that make up the rest are firm, organizational organization, and for the largest part preceding the formation of the modern state by centuries.

In many cases, the ethnic minorities in Myanmar have also taken a distinctive religious identity. About 20 % to 30 % of the ethnic karen are Christians, while other groups, such as chin, Christianity over 90 %. This overlap of ethnic and religious identity created a volatile position for believers.

The Burmese army, which represents an extremist interpretation of Buddhism, represents a long history of violence against the people of Myanmar, including against ethnic and religious minorities such as the Islamic majority Rohingya.

JUNTA is known to kidnap children, forcing them to walk before their forces across the minefields. In many cases, their victims are members of ethnic and religious minority societies fighting against army atrocities, which launched a war of decades of ethnic and religious cleansing.

Despite this support, experts believe that the Burmese army is quickly released, while at least 150,000 employees remains after the loss of about 21,000 through losses or migrations since the 2021 coup. This number is much smaller than previous estimates ranging between 300,000 and 400,000 and is skeptical of JUNTA's ability to maintain its military campaign at the country level, especially after a series of prominent losses in recent years.

