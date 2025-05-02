



The Cascaladia's main cutting zone will come to the West Coast.

During this earthquake, parts of California, Oregon and Washington can be shaken for up to five minutes, as the Juan de Voca channel is emitted under North America, prompting North America to the top and creating a fatal wave.

But after the wave decline, new research shows that some of these coastal areas will change forever and that the volume of coastal plains can double, which enhances the ruin in rescue, recovery, and closing some ports and basic services permanently.

If the earthquake occurred 75 years ago, when climate change caused sea level to rise much from what it was today, the volume of floods may enlarge three times.

The study, published on Monday in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences, explores how coastal areas can decrease by more than 6 and a half minutes during the earthquake.

Read more: “We live in the country of earthquakes”: What teaches us 7.0 California about the future of “really big” in the state of Oregon

Tina Dura, the main author of the study, is an auxiliary professor at Virginia Technology in the Department of Earth Sciences and part of the Cascada region science center.

According to Dura, a lot of this new research depends on geological evidence on the changes at the Earth level created during the last CASCADIA Taksad area.

Scientists were able to determine the date of the last earthquake in the CASCADIA integration area – on January 26, 1700, which caused an estimated earthquake 9.0 to drop the coastal line several feet and sent a tsunami to Japan.

The researchers discovered that the soil of the swamps that suddenly covered the tidal clay, and said, “which indicates that the marshes have decreased and turned to the tidal apartments.”

“We also have evidence of trees, ghost forests that were killed by changing the Earth level and perhaps also very emphasized by a tsunami,” she said. “They were mainly dropped to the point of flooding the salt water enough to kill the trees.”

The role, along with geologists, geophysics, and other experts, used these geological records, modeling of the future Earth level, and sea level rise to reach these new estimates about what could happen in the minutes that followed the Cascada earthquake.

Flood -plains that depict the expansion of the flood plains, after the issues driven by the earthquake today (2023) and in the year 2100 when the earthquake declining is amplified due to the high level of the sea climate, the climate of the Nikanicom River (coastal and gear). The tape graphs appear to the right of the maps increases in the amount of land area, residents, structures, and roads in the flood plains 1 % after the earthquake drop.

If the earthquake occurs today, the team found that the flood plains by 1 % can expand by 35 to 115 square miles.

1 % flood plains are the limits that the buildings below needs flood insurance.

According to the study, climate change may expand flooding by 40 square miles by 2100 without an earthquake.

If any earthquake occurred in 2100, this earthquake and climate change may cause 145 square miles to expand the flood plains, “triple exposure to floods compared to today.

“If you look at the imprint of the current flooding of the current flood by 1 %, there is not much based on it,” said Dura.

She said airports can be built in low areas, according to industrial buildings and wastewater treatment plants.

She said: “If you increase that fingerprint, you will have much more societies in critical infrastructure, and the methods that are often built in these low areas.”

Dura said, if the flood plains change by 1 % as expected during the Cascaladia earthquake to criticize, there will be more chronic floods in the most popular areas.

She said: “There are large parts of 101 that end in the flood plains by 1 %.” “It can include places such as wastewater treatment plants and electrical sub -stations. There are some critical infrastructure such as firefighters that end up.”

It hopes that this research will help coastal societies prepare for the upcoming earthquake, which may come on any day.

“The longest period of time between earthquakes is up to 1050 years and the shortest period of time about 150,” Andrew Megz, an OSU earthquake expert, told the Oregonian newspaper in December.

He said that the average Cascadia cutting area ranges between 500 and 600 years. The northwest of the Pacific now has now went 325 years without a huge earthquake.

– Covering Lizi Aker Life and Culture and writes the pillar of advice why? You reach it on 503-221-8052, [email protected].

Our press needs your support. Subscribe today to OregonLive.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/environment/2025/05/new-study-shows-how-massive-cascadia-subduction-zone-earthquake-would-completely-remake-the-pacific-coastline.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos