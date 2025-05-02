Earthquake bells, no severe damage





The 3.9 South East and Spurg earthquake arose around 12:15 am

People poetry all over Wasatch Back, from Heber, Midway to Park City and Kamas.

About 10 miles from the earthquake center, Mary Hammond said that shaking had awakened her in the center of Heber.

She said, “We woke up my dog ​​before we really felt, and I knew something had ended.” “Soon after, the house started swinging – very intense.”

In the middle of the road, also about 10 miles of Wallsburg, Lynn Alrad said that she and her husband felt strong shakes from the basement in their home.

She said: “It is the most powerful earthquake in Utah, which she felt ever.” “I felt each other for my years, but nothing like this.”

Although the many woke up to a lot in society, experts say that the tremors on Thursday are relatively weak.

Jenviev Keys of the Emergency Management Department of Utah said the earthquake early Thursday morning was 100 times less powerful than an earthquake 5.7 in Magna in March of 2020.

She said: “Earthquakes are measured on a scale of 10 factor.” So, every number you go up [in magnitude]Failure 10. “

Keys said that the tremors are more urgent. Two of the subsequent tremors followed Thursday, but none of them were strong enough to feel.

“This event is not really unusual – we have earthquakes like this all the time below our feet.” “This was strong enough to attract our attention.”

Catherine Widin, a research scientist at the University of Utah University. She said that people do not usually notice earthquakes less than 3.0.

To cause harm, she said that tremors need to register 5.5 or higher.

Widin said it is commonly concept that the weak earthquake reduces stress that may lead to stronger tremors.

She said: “When a single -sized unit rises, the shake rises by a 10 factor, but the energy that was released rises by a 30 factor.” “So, this was 3.9, let's wander to 4.0. To reduce pressure even on the size of 5, we will have to have 30 of these earthquakes to make up for one unit larger than a larger unit. Then this continues to rise – so if the size of two units is larger, we will need 900 small earthquakes to replace it, and this not only happens.”

WHEDENN indicated that the Wasatch residents should not be very concerned about high hearing earthquakes-likely on the Wasatch Front.

Keys said when you feel that the earth is shaking, falling on the ground, covering your head and neck, and staying in a position until the earthquake ends.

More information about the preparation for the earthquake is available from Be Ready Utah.

