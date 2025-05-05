



Portland, Oregon.

The organizers emphasized the decisive need of the new bridge, warning that the current structures, which are more than 110 years old, are at risk of collapse in a simple earthquake.

“When the earthquake strikes, the bridges will fail by cutting the railways,” one of the participants stated, highlighting the potential isolation of the neighborhood.

The assembly urged the Joint Committee for Transport, Roads and means a committee to hold work sessions and work sessions to strengthen the draft law. The proposed financing will be directed to the Ministry of Transport for distribution on the city of Portland to design the bridge.

Judy Williams, a resident of St. Jones, expressed her concerns: “Once we get the large earthquake, and perhaps even before, these bridges were examined and are expected to fail, if not before the earthquake, in addition to this toxic substance. Then we all attach here to a toxic cloud and there are no emergency vehicles.”

Fears were raised about the potential consequences of inaction, including families that are separated, a lack of access to emergency vehicles, and the risk of falling in the event of a toxic cloud from the Critical Energy Infrastructure Center (CEI).

Also read: Seven bodies have been recovered from Portland waterways since mid -April

A study conducted in 2020 commissioned by the Multennah Sustainability County Office and the Portland Emergency Management Office that the CEI Center, which was built before the current understanding of the region's earthquake risks, sits on the unstable soil exposed to financing and sidebirth during the earthquake.

The study estimated that the CASCADIA cutting zone can lead to versions of CEI HUB tanks ranging from 94.6 million to 193.7 million gallons, similar to the leakage of BP Deepwater Horizon.

The average tank was built in the axis in 1954, before modern seismic standards, and potential costs may reach $ 2.6 billion. The earthquake will also affect the other nearby fuel and material infrastructure.

“I think it is extremely frustrated that this is clear. It is a clear request to allow the entire state population, the city with a lot of industry with the working class families. We are only asking a small amount of financing in the state budget to finance 30 % design.

“We are here to encourage the Legislative Council to move forward the draft law of home 2749, a life issue and death for 20,000 people on the Northern Peninsula at St. John's Cathedral and the Rivgete Industrial Zone. We have four bridges that have the rest of Portland, all of whom are over 110 years old. They all wander around the secondary ground.

“We will be surrounded here and we have no medical facility. Families will be separated. We will run out of supplies. When the earthquake comes, everywhere will be in chaos. No one will be able to go out here to help us in the scenario of the worst cases.”

The gathering highlighted the urgency of the situation, with confirmation of Cohen, “This is related to saving lives.”

Industrial areas in Portland, Origon, Vancouver, Washington, along the William River store and the Colombia River store, transport, transport fossil fuels and other chemicals, including toxic inhalation materials that also have the possibility of launching due to the earthquake damage, complicating response efforts and mandatory response resources, according to the 2022 analysis document.

Lubrick, Sinator Oregon for the 22nd region, was also present in the assembly. “We are talking about the fact that this is the path of emergency if something happens. Each of the earthquake and other things. We have incidents in which you are not just an earthquake, we need to make sure that people from the peninsula can come down.”

“This is one of the main spaces and it is old and must be fixed and must be promoted so that we can already get people out of this area if something happens. We have things like earthquakes but we also have fuel tanks on the other side of the river, we have cars, trucks and other things that can happen well until we need to look at this in the emergency.”

Frederick continued, “Harry Chaphein, the singer, at some point I was talking to him and said,” The politicians are like a surfers, try to discover the wave. “This is so much what happens here.

Al -Senator said that he was aware of this issue, but his colleagues in the legislative body were not so, and he pointed out that their awareness and recognition are very important.

“We have now started to see that we need to be ready for emergency situations, and we have to know how to deal with emergency situations and make sure that people are safe. This is a bit new thing in our culture. We did not do it for a while, and we started to see that now. These people see that they know known voices, and this is the main element.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katu.com/news/local/portland-rally-demands-urgent-action-on-bridge-safety-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

