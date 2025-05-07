



A first 3.2 earthquake was recorded about five miles east to the southeast of Malibu, according to USGs.

Malibu, California – A small earthquake shook parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The earthquake, with a preliminary size of 3.2, was hit at 9:33 am, according to the American geological survey. About five miles east southeast of Malibu was concentrated.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 7.5 miles, according to USGs.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or damage.

Tips about before, during and after the earthquake

How can the average person protect himself from such a strong earthquake?

San Diego has published a list showing what you can do before, during and after an earthquake.

Determine the safe stains in your home and get rid of risks such as unprecedented items on the wall. If you are inside, drop on the floor, cover your head and neck and hold a table leg or office so that you do not slip away from you. If you are outside, stay away from buildings, trees, street sounds and energy lines. If you are in a vehicle, stand away from those same things and avoid bridges. Check your home to get damage and stop any fires or gas leakage have occurred. Wear long pants, long -sleeved shirts, powerful shoes and work gloves to protect yourself from dangerous debris.

What will happen if a 6.9 Saint Diego earthquake strikes?

If a 6.9-size earthquake occurs along the Rose Canyon error, which reflects the path taken by the I-5 from La Jolla to the city center, this may cause an estimated $ 38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.

This precise scenario was analyzed in the 2020 report by the Institute of Seismology Research.

Such an earthquake will be linked in the thirteenth place that struck California at all. The 6.9 -meter state earthquake struck the Gulf region in 1989, causing damage to $ 10 billion, injuring 3753 people and killing 63.

In fact, one study for the year 2015 from the Southern California earthquake center said that there is a 75 % chance of an earthquake of 7 volume hitting southern California by 2045.

“We cannot predict earthquakes,” said Dr. Pat Abbott, a professor of geological pride at San Diego State University. “But geologically, we have been late for what we can be 7.8 on the Salon Sea.”

However, if this devastating earthquake is to hit the area, then the damage will remain much less than what happened in Türkiye. I have killed successive earthquakes-one of 7.8 size and the other 7.5 size-at least 11,000 people.

Dr. Abbott said: “California will not receive the same level of destruction.” “I do not say that we will test the destruction … but the collapse of buildings on a large scale, no.”

