San Jose Zeles Edge Sacramento Republic to revenge on discomfort





San Jose's fans chant a movie during the team's match against the Republic of Sacramento in the fourth round of the 2025 United States Cup. Photo: Abel Anguiano

Revenge was on the list on Wednesday night, and San Jose service that was served by cold ice. On a 32-games cup round in 32 games, she won 2-1 over Sacramemento Republic FC, which led to a dramatic loss last year 4-3 in a 16-round.

This time, San Jose has turned the scenario, relying on experience, Rabat, and the advantage of the home field to eliminate one of the most partitioning aspects of the championship. With the victory, the earthquakes are advanced to round 16, where they will host Timbers Portland on 20 or 21 May, and continue to pay it to silver in 2025 under Bruce Arena.

The earthquakes have turned their team significantly, as Bruce Arena chose comfort in Cristian Espinoza and Chicho Arango – which led to the participation of 17 MLS contributions to the bench. The club was looking to know the players who could advance and help in the US Cup Open match last year by reaching round 16.

Arena addressed the media about the formation decision, indicating the need to rotate with the matching table packed this month.

“There will be some players to be rotated,” said Arena, who won the 1996 US Open Cup as DC UNITED director. “Tonight helps players enter some minutes. So if they are called in the next three MLS games, we hope they are better prepared to contribute.”

San Jose Oarmquakes also got the first look at the very expected Noel Buck signature. Meanwhile, a regular team like Rodrigues has returned to the eleventh despite getting out of the preference under the Arena.

It didn't take long until the earthquakes are affected. Within two minutes, they collapsed the back line of the Republic of Sacramento, where Amah Pelgrino opened the scoring with a quick end to grant San Jose 1-0.

Pellegrino had additional opportunities to double the feature early, but it could not convert it while re -assembled and tightened SACRARMENTO.

In the 44th minute, he hit San Jose again, with the goal of a real quality team. Niko Tsakiris delivered a 360 -degree jungle and aid in the environment, and Preston has set up a termination. Tsakiris was the clear lead of the first half, as it controls the rhythm and created an area easily.

Tskiris was asked after the match if his assistance in his spinning on Breston Jude was intended: “Yes, of course I saw him,” Tsakiris was asked if his help in his spinning on Breston Jude is intended: “Yes, of course I saw him,” He said laughing.

Black and blue almost assembled 3-0 before the break, but Pellegrino missed an incubator that could close the game early. However, earthquakes dominated the opening half, and the width of the depth and quality that was built under the square.

Follow the second half a similar style. San Jose continued to create opportunities, but he could not find a third goal to put the match far. The fans also treated Hernan Lopez, whose first appearance appeared since he was injured earlier this season.

The match took a brutal turn at the time of stopping. JAMAR RICKETTS received a red card directly before the end of the normal time, and the Trevor Amann Trevor Amann with one SacRamento in the sixth minute of the stop time.

Despite the late drama, San Jose's early domination was sufficient to ensure victory, but the qualified in the former US Cup in the United States managed to make matters nervous with a late batch at the end.

Many of San Jose Oarmquakes who did not see important minutes in the normal MLS season in victory over the Sacramemento Republic. Niko Tsakiris raised the mobilization of the house and began building chemistry with Hernan Lopez in the second half.

Tskiris was a great praise for his return Argentine colleague: “It is a great thing to return to him. He is another man we advance to him. With the quality he has, we missed him.”

Amahl Pellegrino of San Jose Oarmquakes is trying to shot against the Republic of Sacramento in the fourth round of the 2025 Cup in the United States. Photo: ISI photos

Even with the amazing and first distinguished aid, Tsakiris was strongly criticizing his performance.

“This night was moments and opportunities that I felt open to me and moments when I felt that I could do better,” said Tskiris. “This is all part of it. Getting these minutes was valuable for me and for this year. (I) I am looking forward to taking this and moving forward with him.”

Youth International appeared in the United States in only six games this season under the leadership of Bruce Arena, but this performance may return the 19 -year -old in the good grace of the coach. As the Gold Cup approaches, the Tsakiris aims to win more minutes-perhaps a case to summon the American national team.

These earthquakes will look at their ticket to the quarter -finals by beating Portland Timbers – a team that recently defeated him at home before their victory in the United States Cup against the Republic of Sacramento.

Now in the 16th round, San Jose is only four wins from the first cup seizure of Bruce Arena and secured a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup. As the players rise depth and momentum alongside them, earthquakes have a clear opportunity to make the dangerous round in Silverware.

